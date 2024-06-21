‘Ominous vibes in the Airbnb’: Eerie Airbnb is giving ‘Barbarian’ vibes with secret doors and bleak messages

The most important part of a vacation is finding a cozy place to lay your head at night, so you can unwind and find your Zen. AirBnB has become the go-to choice for many travelers; its affordable offerings in decent locations are hard to beat, and each comes with the added pleasure of experiencing someone else’s styling choices.

Except, as one guest found out during a recent trip, not everyone has the Midas touch for interior design.

Just because AirBnB has been hit with a slew of accusations in recent years over nit-picking to-do lists for checkout and potentially haunted homes doesn’t mean travelers aren’t drawn to the larger accommodations for group travel. One hapless group of TikTok vacationers found themselves in what they saw as a Barbarian-esque home with some very interesting décor choices.

The “ominous vibes” center around an innocuous kitchen cupboard. Except, where the shelving should be, what appears to be a hand-drawn picture of Sophia Petrillo, the iconic Golden Girls character portrayed by Estelle Getty for 10 years, hangs slightly askew. The image is too small for the frame, but much like the face it portrays, the diminutive size does nothing to devalue that judgmental stare.

If Sophia’s withering glare wasn’t enough, the hosts left a “charming” message on the fridge for their incoming guests. Spelled out in those classic plastic magnet letters is “Lose the Joy.” True to form, the “o” in “joy” is an upside-down “Q.”

We can’t fault the 20-somethings for not recognizing that unforgettable mug; we’ve little doubt that they were even alive when Getty was throwing out some of the most savage burns ever uttered. Let’s just hope our 20-somethings take this as the call to the culture that it was, and find the time to binge-watch the classic comedy.

