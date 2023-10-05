‘One last playdate with great grandpa’: Clueless child turns urn of ashes into a toy

What better way to be inducted into the afterlife could there be for a grandparent than enjoying one last playdate with your grandchild? While on paper that sounds nice, in reality, it might look something like the most recent TikTok we found featuring a little girl purportedly playing with her great grandfather’s ashes.

This all comes from the TikTok account @tiktokdadjokes. In the video, you see the girl in a pink shirt dancing around a grassy yard area while flinging what looks like a white powder into the air. Text on screen of the video reads: “Wish I hadn’t left grandpa sitting on the mantle.”

Full disclosure: we don’t actually know whether this video was staged, purposefully misleading for the sake of humor, or if perhaps the white powder the girl is flinging around is something innocuous, like flour. After all, it does seem strange that the videographer is sitting back and simply watching all of this happen, rather than intervening in some way. Adding to our suspicion is the presence of the phrase “dad joke” in the TikTok user’s handle, making us believe this is all an elaborate prank on his subscribers.

Regardless, the video is pulled off to hilarious effect so we salute the creator whether it is a genuinely candid moment or not. The addition of Weezer’s cover of “Happy Together” and the caption just cements the entire vibe of the video: “One last playdate with great grandpa.”

On a serious tip, should you be concerned if a small child breaks into your urn at home? As in, is that a health hazard of some kind should the child get the ashes on their skin or in their mouth? Hopefully, you never find yourself in this strange situation. However, if you do, rest assured that cremated ashes are actually not toxic at all, according to Scattering Ashes, a company that specializes in ceremonies and products related to cremains.

With that said, the ashes are not completely harmless. According to the company, it is wise to spread out the ashes, especially when it is touching grass. As Scattering Ashes explained:

“[I]f concentrated amounts are placed on grass it can cause a ‘burning’, a similar effect of putting on too much fertiliser. So they need spreading out and if you are putting them in the soil you need to dig them in to prevent concentrated matter in one place. Once spread out it appears that it will have either no impact or if in significant amounts it will take on some of the properties of a limestone soil. Also, large amounts in sensitive ecosystems such as at the top of a mountain may alter the natural ecology – so don’t choo­se the summit!”

Personally, we’re just relieved The Dude from The Big Lebowski didn’t succumb to some kind of awful side effect after Walter accidentally dumped Donnie’s ashes in his face. Oh and the little girl, we’re happy for her well-being, too, assuming the TikTok is real. Only she should probably keep those ashes away from that grass if she knows what’s good for her.