‘Our healthcare system is so evil’: Disabled man left out to dry by the U.S. government makes a plea for help from a far more generous source

Ready for today’s damning indictment of the state of U.S. healthcare? A man suffering from a hereditary neurological disorder has had to ask for help from people on TikTok to help him get leg braces.

It’s long been known that the U.S. healthcare system is a complete joke but recently it’s been brought to the front and center of everybody’s minds. Of course we have none other than Luigi Mangione to thank for that. But if you’re in the States you and most likely everyone you know are in danger of becoming a victim of this heartless system.

Some people have nowhere to turn

TikToker @b3autyntheb3ast0425, real name Jeff, has an inherited neurological disorder known as Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), a condition that stems from an inherited fault in the genes responsible for the development of peripheral nerves. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease results in smaller muscles and nerve damage.

Jeff’s disease is visibly noticeable in the video posted to TikTok where he describes his dire situation. According to him, the U.S. government cut off his health insurance right before he was due to get leg braces that would make it easier for him to walk without hurting himself.

Jeff pleaded with the TikTok community for any kind of aid and the people responded. Currently, the video sits at over 600,000 likes and people have been commenting and sharing the clip to give Jeff a boost in the algorithm, hopefully meaning even more people will see it on their For You Pages.

The comments were filled with well wishes from people hoping he would get his leg braces soon. The next day Jeff posted another video thanking his viewers for their kindness as his initial video had blown up receiving thousands of comments overnight.

Jeff posted another follow-up explaining his disease in more depth after certain viewers expressed doubts over the validity of his claims. Shortly after he posted another video describing what a leg brace is and how it would be a huge help to him. Clearly Jeff wants to be as transparent as possible about his situation.

His most recent video shows that he is incredibly close to being able to afford his leg braces and it’s all thanks to the revenue he’s making from his videos which are still being shared by users on the app.

While this is heartwarming to see it’s also incredibly sad. People shouldn’t have to resort to asking for help on TikTok when their health insurance fails them. However, we’re seeing this happen more and more often as companies are showing that they simply don’t care whether the average person lives or dies. In this case the TikTok community has swooped in to save Jeff, but it’s not a permanent solution, and besides, where are people going to turn when the U.S. government bans TikTok?

