‘People are too entitled and picky these days’: Fast food manager explains the proper way to order

Ordering at a fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru can sometimes be difficult, both for customers and employees. It takes great patience to grab a burger and fries while in a car, while employees work hard to ensure customers score a fresh batch. However, a viral TikTok video showcased a moment when a fast-food employee gave Karens what they deserved, whilst also starting a conversation about the whole system.

A woman approached the window to pay for her order, only to have the manager teach her a lesson she would never forget. The fast-food worker explained to the driver how her approach had made things confusing for the chefs leading to a heated argument and an unexpected outcome for this Karen.

As someone who lives in a country where passing a driver’s test often involves going to a McDonald’s, I didn’t know there was a concept called “drive-thru etiquette.” The same could be said for many viewers who watched the video, which sparked discussion over how you should, or shouldn’t place a meal order.

Fast-food employees have come out of the woodwork to explain how this system works to those uninitiated. Basically, when you tell the staff what you’re getting, it automatically goes to the kitchen so it can be cooked and prepared by the time you pick it up. Why do you think your meal isn’t cold the moment you come to pick it up?

At the same time, restaurants are doing their best to speed up the process. According to CNN, McDonald’s have implemented new technology like AI and smart menu boards during the pandemic due to the rise of people using drive-thrus.

Working in a fast-food restaurant is already challenging. It’s a fast-paced environment where people expect their meals to be served promptly. Yet, employees shouldn’t have to endure abuse from customers just because their orders took a while. In this instance, the manager of the establishment sided with her co-workers and provided a lesson not only for this Karen but also for anyone planning to use the drive-thru to get their next meal.