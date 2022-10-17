People are very curious about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing right now

People are wondering just what the secret ingredients are for Olivia Wilde‘s specialty salad dressing after the food condiment dripped out from the latest round of gossip surrounding the Don’t Worry Darling director, ex-partner Jason Sudeikis, and Wilde’s new boyfriend, singer-turned-actor Harry Styles.

According to a report citing an anonymous nanny who allegedly used to work for Sudeikis and Wilde, the “special dressing” in question was part of a leafy-green dish Wilde had prepared for Styles in the family home she was still sharing with Sudeikis at the time, according to the Daily Mail.

The report went on to say that, according to the nanny, Wilde preparing the salad for Styles in the home allegedly “infuriated” Sudeikis. The nanny claimed Sudeikis then tried to chase after Wilde, filmed her, and then tried to prevent her from leaving to meet up with Styles by lying under the car while she was behind the wheel and trying to leave.

The entire alleged series of events the nanny divulged to the publication frankly makes neither party look too good, as the former employee of the ex-couple claimed Wilde’s relationship with Styles began while she was essentially still with Sudeikis and that the Ted Lasso star allegedly took to drinking heavily after this all went down.

The question lingering in many cynical Twitter users’ minds following this news was: What was in that special dressing, anyway?

i need to know absolutely everything about olivia wilde’s “special salad dressing” pic.twitter.com/q9OfExBYfR — internet baby (@kirkpate) October 17, 2022

One commentator mused on the recipe.

If I was Olivia Wilde I would post the salad dressing recipe to my Instagram story and then turn off my phone — Bizzy Emerson (@bizzyems) October 17, 2022

A familiar meme involving a cat seated in front of a salad was the only way one Twitter user could summarize what they thought probably went down.

the nanny watching Olivia Wilde put the special salad dressing in a to go cup pic.twitter.com/hBhPALm4mB — T (@trinawatters) October 17, 2022

Another writer proclaimed her support for teams named in homage.

good luck to all trivia teams named "olivia wilde's special salad dressing" this week I'm rooting for you — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) October 17, 2022

Now we just need an Adam Levine-themed fry sauce to fulfill the prophecy once and for all.