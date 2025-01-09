‘Protect this pure soul’: Mom’s attempt to raise a kid without screens goes too well when he becomes obsessed with nature

Every parent in our decidedly digital world has to grapple with one big question: how much screentime should I give my kid? Growing up eternally connected to the internet is just a way of life for millions out there these days, but some moms and dads elect to go against the grain and shuck convention by raising their children as screen-free as can be. For one mother, however, her attempts to ensure her son doesn’t become too dependent on tech have proven far too effective.

In a hilarious short video, TikTok user @tamitafrita revealed exactly how her genius masterplan has backfired. Thanks to her parenting style, it seems she’s raised herself an intrepid explorer as her young son loves nothing more than being out amongst nature even in the harshest of climates. Here’s the problem, though: it turns out Tamita isn’t much of an outdoors person herself.

“Vowed to not raise an iPad kid,” she wrote in her caption. “Now here I am in 30 degree weather fighting for my life bc he loves being outside.” The video showcases Tamita’s son loving life as he takes off down the sidewalk on his Spider-Man bike, while she looks extremely frost-bitten and unimpressed as she follows behind, wrapped up in a thick coat, hat, and scarf. It seems things only got more daring for Tamita and her Baby Bear Grylls from there. “Then he tells me he wants to go to the mountains,” she added in the description.

Many in the comments praised Tamita for how she’s raising her son. “He’s gonna be smarter than all the kids his age,” one predicted, while another quipped, “He literally chillin lol.” Of course, as everyone has their own opinion on the screentime debate, other commenters chimed in with their two cents on the subject.

“I was a gameboy kid and turned out fine,” one dad hit back. “Everything is about moderation. My kids get their one hour and that’s it. Never had an issue.” Another mom shared her concern over her own daughter’s fearlessness: “Went ice skating with my family and she wanted to learn how to ice skate , she’s not even 2 yet, I’m scared that she’s not scared of anything… and she always wants to go somewhere.”

Someone else had a life hack that Tamita might want to try out for herself. “I’m not raising an ipad kid either but i also don’t wanna be outside so im raising an indoor kid with no screens, just books and inside activities,” they explained. Others warned how important it is to have imaginative parents if you’re not an iPad kid: “I wasn’t an iPad kid but you’re much kinder than my parents. I would have to just sit there being bored.”

Maybe the trick is to make sure mom and dad can cover all the bases between them: “Nah cuz I love the outside and don’t wanna raise an ipad kid but my fiance hates the outdoors and is okay with raising an ipad kid.”

Those with toddlers of their own have no doubt already done their homework, but for anyone curious, experts discourage solo media use and encourage only one hour of screentime per day for children between the ages of 2-5. Yet, as the child ages, it’s really up to the parents to determine what best suits their individual experience. When it comes to Tamita’s kid, though, it sounds like she’ll be the one glued to a screen and safe in the warm while he’s off doing his best impression of Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible II.

