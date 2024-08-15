‘Rave baby rave baby rave baby’: The world’s tiniest raver secures a stage and shows off her moves

Raves are big with Gen-Z and millennials.

If you get on just the right side of TikTok, you can see people getting all dressed up in neon, glitter, and flashing lights to go to their next rave. The events, which go well into the night, typically involve multiple DJs, electronic dance music, and laser light shows.

Apparently, ravers are starting to younger and younger, not only are college kids getting into the trend, one family on TikTok posted that their baby even has her own special moves to rave music.

Marinasi Korol posted a video of what looks like a camping trip that her family is on. Her daughter has dragged a small step stool in front of the camera and is holding her parent’s phone, listening to music. She proceeds to climb up on the stool, as her father (much to her chagrin) adjusts her music and shows off the cutest dance move any rave has ever seen.

The little girl simply closes her eyes, waits for the beat to drop, and bounces rhythmically to the EDM.

Commenters are absolutely obsessed with the little rave baby, and they simply can’t get enough of her perfectly on-beat bobbing. Some people are joking that Electric Forest, which is an annual Electronic Dance Music, rave-style festival, looks a little different in this video. Although, maybe in a few years, she’ll be moving and grooving at the real Electric Forest.

Many of the commenters heavily relate to the little girl’s vibes and musicality. She got several “Me if you even care” comments, and even more people were jealous of her dance moves and calm yet iconic attitude as she got up there on her little stage.

Some people really do take their kids to rave-style dance parties, but if that’s something you decide to do with your family, it’s important to take the necessary precautions. Lobe recommends keeping your little one as far away from speakers as possible, since the biggest danger for babies at concerts is harming their developing ears. Over-the-ear noise blockers like headphones or earmuffs are also important for your child’s safety at a concert.

Going somewhere quiet intermittently during the party can also help to save your baby’s ears. Having a sound break will make the concert more enjoyable for everyone.

Of course, there’s only so much you can do to prepare, the killer dance moves, for example, can’t be taught. But maybe the not-so-Electric Forest rave baby is the start of a whole new generation of dedicated rave kids.

