‘Read the room sir’: It doesn’t take more than 10 seconds into 2025 for an unwelcome man to saunter in and ruin the vibe for a trio of ladies

Theres nothing quite like a random stranger encroaching on your personal space to ruin a moment. Double points if it’s one of life’s irreplaceable snapshots. Quadruple if it’s a braindead frat bro completely misreading a situation. TikToker @sarahhcusick won the braindead-bro lottery on New Years Eve with two of her friends after a drunk representative of all three crashed their spirited party.

In this day and age, you’d think everyone would understand when they had overstayed their welcome, but clearly some people just weren’t taught to take a hint.

To any guys reading this, this is one of the clearest “get away from me” moments life can offer. As @sarahhcusick and her besties ring in the New Year, it’s clear the girls were aiming for a priceless video memory. Fireworks pop in the perfectly positioned frame as the girls give a spirited celebration in color coordinated outfits, but despite the obviously planned synchronicity, some people can’t see past the nose on their face.

Enter frat dude complete with backwards cap and tasteless polo. It’s clear by his furtive backward glances that his friends egged him into nabbing that New Years kiss, but the man has no ability to read a room — or a wide-open beach, as it were. Playing into every creepy frat-stereotype, this guy wanders up and starts touching women he’s never met. Even after one of them clearly screams half an inch from his invasive face — like any normal person does when a stranger has the audacity to be that close — but he never manages to take the hint.

The TikTokker starts to tell the guy to leave, but opts to ignore him and celebrate alongside her friends. Closing ranks should have been enough, but rather than take the clear rebuke, dude-bro just hovers like a 4-year-old too scared to wake their parents after a nightmare. He loiters in the center frame as the girls completely ignore him, slowly edging them out of their special moment.

Using dismissive body language and ignoring unwanted attention, outright telling people to leave you alone, and finding safety in numbers are all methods women use to protect themselves from stranger danger. If someone won’t turn to face you, or closes rank with the people around them, it’s safe to assume any attention seeking will hit a dead end.

“Why on Earth would he ever expect you guys to STOP, and make THAT moment about him?!” commenters raged.

“How long did this go on??? At what point did he finally leave?” another asked. Though the original poster never responded, commenters tore the boy to shreds, “legend has it… he’s still waiting for that hug.”

As some women clarified, the problem wasn’t that he tried to get a hug or kiss from a pretty girl to hearken in the New Year, it’s that he couldn’t take a simple hint. Multiple moms in the comments thanked the original poster, saying “I have sons and thank you for this. I tell my sons how NOT to act and this is definitely getting sent to them.”

We have to agree with one male commenter who chimed in with, “I hope bro sees this and realizes how much of a tool he is.” Take this as a learning experience, kid. When your interaction with a woman begins with her screaming in your face, it’s best to just walk away. Maybe next year you’ll bring a date instead of hoping to score with a woman just trying to have fun with her friends.

