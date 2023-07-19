‘Rehearsals start Monday’: The competition is fierce for the official ‘Law & Order’ dance team

Auditions for the Law & Order Dance team are heating up on TikTok. Okay, fine, Law & Order is not actually recruiting for a dance troupe, but if they were there would be some fierce competition.

Dancers are getting creative dancing to the show’s theme music, and they are committed to their craft. The viral trend features creators getting down to the song without missing a beat.

Some are relying on casual sways interrupted by aggressive arm movements, while others are committed to some seriously impressive on-beat twerking action. None of the dances are uniform nor intricately choreographed, but the sheer talent and dedication simply cannot be denied.

@swaywithsamone I feel like I got the part🫨🙏🏿🔥 what yall think🤔 ❓️dancin lawandorder viralsound fyp viraldance dancetrend ♬ Law and Order – The Hollywood Prime Time Orchestra

The song has over 60 thousand videos under it, a good portion of which are interpretive dance videos.

The trend is definitely a viral sensation. Videos under the song are receiving over a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes.

Unfortunately, as far as we know, no representatives from Law & Order have reached out to recruit any of these stellar TikTok dancers.

The trend is a bit of a resurgence from a 2020 rendition of people dancing to the same theme song. However, there was no talk of a dance troupe at that time.

The Law & Order Special Dance Unit has some pretty promising recruits, so if you’re looking to join the fictional talent group, hop on the trend fast. And seriously, someone please call Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni to get the ball rolling for these talented dancers.