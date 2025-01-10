‘Reporting live from the scene is CRAZY’: Woman demands a snow day when she takes a nasty tumble on the ice on her way to work

Every kid loves making snowmen, spending hours tobogganing, and enjoying the magic of the winter season. But there’s something else that every kid loves even more, and that’s a snow day.

Why don’t adults get to take a day off from life responsibilities and duties when flakes are coming down and the wind is howling? That’s something that TikTok user @itss_bless wondered when she left for work… and fell on the icy ground. As she wrote in the caption, “There are NO SNOW DAYS FOR ADULTS.”

That’s a good point! And why not?! @its_bless filmed another TikTok where she shared her whole experience from getting ready at home to the moment that she fell. Trouble was brewing as she started walking and she said, “The roads aren’t even clear.” Then, after a little while, she fell on her butt… and then wrote, “I’m literally trying to get up because a car almost ran me over.” First snow, then a painful fall, then an approaching car? That’s simply too much for one morning, whether there’s snow or perfect weather. The video ended with two great mottos: “We keep moving forward” and “The journey was long, but we made it.”

One commenter was impressed and wrote, “Reporting live from the scene is CRAZY.” The by-the-second updates make this a thrilling (and chilly) story, that’s for sure. Another user wrote, “sometimes you just need a minute.”

Childhood snow days are almost as exciting as Christmas morning. Perhaps they feel even more magical because they’re so unexpected and they don’t occur like clockwork. And while some might argue that kids shouldn’t get a day off from their education, it doesn’t cause them any harm. According Harvard Kennedy School assistant prof. Joshua Goodman’s 2014 study, it’s worse if kids are told to go to class when snowflakes are falling. Goodman said, “Student absences, however, force teachers to expend time getting students on the same page as their classmates.” As explained by NPR, snow days didn’t often happen during the COVID-19 pandemic since children were learning via Zoom. It’s a shame for kids not to get to experience that special time.

It’s true that sometimes, children end up getting too many snow days. According to CBC.ca, there was so much bad weather in rural Manitoba in 2022 that students had 8 snow days that academic year. That’s not ideal, and it’s easy to see that would affect the flow of learning. But for the most part, if kids take a day or two off each year because of snow, they’re still going to learn addition and multiplication and love some subjects more than others. Like everything, it’s nuanced and complicated, but I’d argue that good teachers can make up for even a few more snow days than usual.

Okay, so grown-ups don’t get snow days (sob), but this story proves you never know what could happen when winter weather rears its ugly head. You could make heartwarming connections if you get stuck in a pub… or you could take a snowy walk, fall down, and make a wonderful video about it. The next time I’m about to walk through several feet of snow and I’m dreaming of crispy fall leaves and reading on my balcony in the heat, I’m not going to complain. But I am going to keep wondering why we can’t have snow days!

