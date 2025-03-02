‘Retrievers be retrieving’: Share-happy golden showers her mother in gifts every time she dares take a bath

There’s nothing quite like a relaxing soak in the bathtub — unless, of course, you share a home with an overenthusiastic Golden Retriever-Labrador mix named Lucy. In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Lucy takes “retrieving” to a whole new level by showering her owner with an assortment of random household items mid-bath.

The video shared by user @dogsjustwannahavefun3, which has amassed over 1.4 million hearts, more than 60,000 bookmarks, nearly 14,000 comments, and a staggering 304,000 shares as of this writing, captures Lucy’s unusual antics while her mom’s having a bath. Each time she enters the bathroom, she proudly presents a new “gift” to her human: From a container of tomato sauce, a dirty frying pan, a welcome sign featuring her painted face to an empty ramen cup, or even one of her toys.

And Lucy isn’t the only one getting in on the action. The family cat is also seen pacing back and forth, seemingly as perplexed by the dog’s behavior as the amused viewers. At one point, the feline even stops to glance at the bathtub, as if wondering why their mom did not accept any of Lucy’s gifts.

As expected, TikTok users couldn’t get enough of Lucy’s comedic generosity. The comment section was flooded with witty takes, with several interpreting her actions as either an adorable attempt to entertain her owner or a not-so-subtle form of passive-aggressive judgment.

“Dog said, ‘You ain’t even cleaned this kitchen, why you in that bath, girl?’” one commenter joked, while another chimed in, “I feel like [Lucy’s] shaming you for relaxing before the chores were done.”

Many couldn’t get over the way Lucy would present her offerings and then quickly turn around and leave until the next one. “I love how she literally does not give you more than exactly 1 second to look at it before she just turns around and walks away,” one person observed.

Others theorized that Lucy was simply fulfilling her retriever instincts in the most literal sense. “Retrievers be retrieving,” one user wrote, while another quipped, “A bath is a group experience in that house.”

Some saw Lucy’s behavior as a heartfelt expression of love. “I think her love language is gift-giving, but idk I might be wrong,” one commenter mused. Another user hilariously recounted a similar experience: “My childhood dog did this with rocks lmfao. She’d gently hand them to us and we’d have to say, ‘Wow, such a nice rock!’ and then she’d gently take it back and leave lmao. Dogs are so funny.”

Then there were those who suspected a more mischievous motive behind Lucy’s actions. “She’s casually sneaking in everything she dug out of the trash so that you don’t get mad at her when you see the kitchen,” one person quipped.

Of course, the video also left everyone wondering — where does Lucy put all these items when she’s done showing them? “I imagine a huge pile outside the door,” one user speculated.

Whatever the reason behind Lucy’s bath-time ritual, it’s undeniable that she’s captured the hearts (and the laughs) of millions on TikTok. So while her owner may never experience an uninterrupted bath again, she at least knows she’ll never be bored while soaking in the tub. After all, what’s a bath without a little entertainment, right?

