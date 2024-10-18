Right-wing chode Charlie Kirk edits social media picture after comments call him a ‘beta male’

Conservative social media influencer and all-around twit Charlie Kirk was in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR, for the Oregon Ducks-Ohio State football game on Oct. 12. Kirk shared a picture on X of himself decked out in Ducks gear with his arm around a young woman. Then, he seemingly edited the photo for Instagram after commenters noticed one small detail.

In case you’re not aware, Kirk, among other things, likes to debate kids on college campuses using bad-faith arguments from a right-wing point of view on topics ranging from racism to gender relations and then share what happens next on social media. Kirk was in Oregon, it seems, doing just that at Oregon State University, in Corvallis, around the same time he was spotted at the Ducks game about 50 miles south of OSU in Eugene.

The case of the mysterious missing earplugs

GO DUCKS 🦆 pic.twitter.com/ZgxOPjDpvC — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 13, 2024 via Charlie Kirk/X

Importantly, Kirk belongs to the post-Trump generation of men’s rights activists who like to call men who explore any level of self-awareness or sensitivity “cucks” and “beta males.” When viewers first noticed the X picture, they pointed out he had earplugs in his ears, and “Like, hey bro, that’s not very alpha male of you,” many said.

Likely, some of those comments were to chide Kirk’s outspokenness about his retrograde views on politics, immigration, and gender, and to be clear, Autzen Stadium is loud and known to reach 133.6 decibels during games, so earplugs were a good idea. But, perhaps after comments like the following, Kirk seemed to have edited them out of the photo when he shared it on Instagram.

Charlie Kirk is no alpha male 🤣…dude wears ear plugs to football games pic.twitter.com/emGC6TeVbK — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 15, 2024 via Wu Tange is for Children/X

wearing earplugs at an event where noise can go over 110 dB is arguably the only thing Charlie Kirk has ever done right https://t.co/mPlScUFPay — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) October 16, 2024 via Sam Adams/X

Charlie Kirk got caught photoshopping ear plugs out from this photo from the Oregon game he attended. Last I checked only beta males wear ear plugs at sporting events https://t.co/iButdLfJ1x pic.twitter.com/JEgOkFqUTQ — Tony (@allthatyazzz) October 17, 2024 via Tony/X

Hey, kudos to Kirk, I guess, for putting his health first. And while we would never condone harassing anyone on social media, we have to admit, comments on the Kirk-earplug controversy like “Imagine being so beta you have to falsify a selfie.. 🤣🤣,” and, “I lose my high frequencies to own the libs,” are pretty funny.

And this is, after all, the same guy whose Turning Point USA organization he cofounded has been called “an anti-Semitic grifting operation,” and he said things like, “We will not forget the injustice of 2020; we will avenge it in November,” referencing the 2024 election, so sometimes turnabout is fair play.

Some claim it wasn’t Kirk’s right-wing following at all harassing him but the left. But JA17’s comment, whose X is “F**k the Woke!” stated, “Your the f**ing cuck here b***h,” so that’s not exactly true.

Hate to defend the worst person ever, but… Autzen stadium has had SPLs measured over 125 dB…. like, regularly over 110 dB… ESPN has made TV content about how loud that place gets… Charlie is actually smart (🤮) for wearing ear plugs… you should, too. https://t.co/4T3lYQ0Jhl — Patricio de Brien (@squarehead725) October 15, 2024 via Patricio de Brien

To reiterate, if you find yourself at Autzen Stadium, listen to this post: “Hate to defend the worst person ever, but… Autzen stadium has had SPLs measured over 125 dB…. like, regularly over 110 dB… ESPN has made TV content about how loud that place gets… Charlie is actually smart (🤮) for wearing ear plugs… you should, too.” Just stand by your decision, and don’t buckle so quickly to public opinion, like Charlie Kirk.

