WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA—JULY 26: Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, speaks before former President Donald Trump's arrival during a Turning Point USA Believers Summit conference at the Palm Beach Convention Center on July 26, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump had earlier in the day met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago.
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Right-wing chode Charlie Kirk edits social media picture after comments call him a ‘beta male’

Some of Kirk's followers shouted, "Go Cucks!"
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|

Published: Oct 18, 2024 04:36 pm

Conservative social media influencer and all-around twit Charlie Kirk was in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR, for the Oregon Ducks-Ohio State football game on Oct. 12. Kirk shared a picture on X of himself decked out in Ducks gear with his arm around a young woman. Then, he seemingly edited the photo for Instagram after commenters noticed one small detail.

In case you’re not aware, Kirk, among other things, likes to debate kids on college campuses using bad-faith arguments from a right-wing point of view on topics ranging from racism to gender relations and then share what happens next on social media. Kirk was in Oregon, it seems, doing just that at Oregon State University, in Corvallis, around the same time he was spotted at the Ducks game about 50 miles south of OSU in Eugene.

The case of the mysterious missing earplugs

via Charlie Kirk/X

Importantly, Kirk belongs to the post-Trump generation of men’s rights activists who like to call men who explore any level of self-awareness or sensitivity “cucks” and “beta males.” When viewers first noticed the X picture, they pointed out he had earplugs in his ears, and “Like, hey bro, that’s not very alpha male of you,” many said.

Likely, some of those comments were to chide Kirk’s outspokenness about his retrograde views on politics, immigration, and gender, and to be clear, Autzen Stadium is loud and known to reach 133.6 decibels during games, so earplugs were a good idea. But, perhaps after comments like the following, Kirk seemed to have edited them out of the photo when he shared it on Instagram.

via Wu Tange is for Children/X
via Sam Adams/X
via Tony/X

Hey, kudos to Kirk, I guess, for putting his health first. And while we would never condone harassing anyone on social media, we have to admit, comments on the Kirk-earplug controversy like “Imagine being so beta you have to falsify a selfie.. 🤣🤣,” and, “I lose my high frequencies to own the libs,” are pretty funny.

And this is, after all, the same guy whose Turning Point USA organization he cofounded has been called “an anti-Semitic grifting operation,” and he said things like, “We will not forget the injustice of 2020; we will avenge it in November,” referencing the 2024 election, so sometimes turnabout is fair play.

Some claim it wasn’t Kirk’s right-wing following at all harassing him but the left. But JA17’s comment, whose X is “F**k the Woke!” stated, “Your the f**ing cuck here b***h,” so that’s not exactly true.

via Patricio de Brien

To reiterate, if you find yourself at Autzen Stadium, listen to this post: “Hate to defend the worst person ever, but… Autzen stadium has had SPLs measured over 125 dB…. like, regularly over 110 dB… ESPN has made TV content about how loud that place gets… Charlie is actually smart (🤮) for wearing ear plugs… you should, too.” Just stand by your decision, and don’t buckle so quickly to public opinion, like Charlie Kirk.

