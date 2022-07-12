Former ‘Glee’ actress Samantha Marie Ware calls out the casting of Lea Michele in ‘Funny Girl’: ‘Broadway upholds whiteness’

No small amount of fuss has been made after it was announced that Lea Michele would be replacing Beanie Feldstein for the Broadway production of Funny Girl. Feldstein had been starring in the lead role of Fanny Brice but announced that she was stepping down on Sunday amid lukewarm to scathing reviews.

Michele’s casting, however, was controversial in that she had been accused of creating a toxic work environment and inciting “traumatic microaggressions” on the set of Glee by former cast member Samantha Marie Ware, in addition to a few others. In June 2020, Ware slammed Lea for making the job “a living hell” in response to the latter’s tweet about George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?!” Ware fired off in a since-deleted tweet. “Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s— in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

Shortly after the casting news was announced on Monday afternoon, Ware once again took to Twitter to make her feelings known.

“Yes, I’m online today,” she wrote. “Yes, I see y’all. Yes, I care. Yes, I’m affected. Yes, I’m human. Yes, I’m Black. Yes, I was abused. Yes, my dreams were tainted. Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness. Yes, Hollywood does the same. Yes, silence is complicity. Yes, I’m loud. Yes, I’d do it again.”

Yes, I’m online today. Yes, I see y’all. Yes, I care. Yes, im affected. Yes, I’m human. Yes, I’m Black. Yes, I was abused. Yes, my dreams were tainted. Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness. Yes, Hollywood does the same. Yes, silence is complicity. Yes, I’m loud. Yes, I’d do it again. — SAMEYA (@Sammie_Ware) July 11, 2022

“Also. My name is not Amber Riley or Alex Newell,” Ware added in a followup tweet, alluding to two other Black actresses who had also worked with Michele on Glee. “Their experience was not mine and mine was not theirs.”

In response to Ware’s 2020 tweet, Michele issued a middling public apology for her behavior, while claiming that she didn’t actually super remember the incident Ware alluded to in her tweet.

“One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face,” Lea wrote in a note posted to Instagram.

“When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time,” she explained. “But the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them.”

“While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point,” Lea continued. “What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.”

“We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings,” she added, noting that as an expectant mother-to-be, she hoped to become a better role model for her child.