‘Seriously, good for you’: Lowe’s wants to charge woman $200 to install her kitchen sink, so she works out how to do it by herself

It’s not until you move away from your family that you realize there’s a lot you don’t know.

Recommended Videos

Whether that be to your college dorm or first apartment, you probably found yourself calling your mom, FaceTiming your dad, or texting your friends asking them how to do little things you’d never even considered. That could be anything from doing laundry to putting together furniture or even fixing your car.

The easy route, of course, would be to have a parent come over or even pay someone to do it for you. But sometimes that determination to be independent takes over and you learn a valuable life skill along the way.

That happened to Sierra when she took to TikTok to document her attempt at changing out her leaking faucet. The saga began at Lowe’s where she learned the hard way how expensive kitchen faucets actually are and how expensive it is to have a Lowes employee change the faucet for her (the answer is $200).

She then went home to take a stab at it herself, crossing her fingers that she’d chosen the right faucet replacement. After some small obstacles including not having a wrench, not knowing how to remove the existing sink, and a minor finger injury, Sierra was well on her way.

She removed the old faucet, cleaned the inside of the sink, hooked up the water, and got the new sink working with nothing but a couple of YouTibe videos, instructions, and a phone call or two to her father.

Needless to say, commenters are more than impressed by her grit, determination, and success. Several girl dads took to the comments to praise her hard work, letting her know how proud of her they were. Judging by her reaction to her shiny new working sink, Sierra is proud of herself too. A few people noted that too many people are too willing to give up these days, but this is exactly how you learn: through trial and error, and getting your hands dirty.

Despite offering to do it for Sierra for a couple of hundred dollars, Lowe’s actually has resources on their website, assisting customers with this exact process. As do other hardware stores including Home Depot and Menard’s do the same, taking customers through removing the old faucet and turning off the water then getting the new one up and running.

With resources like that, who needs to pay a repairman?

Not Sierra, that’s for sure.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy