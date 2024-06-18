‘She actually did Venmo me’: Woman gets rear-ended but doesn’t call the police on driver’s expired license so she can politely blackmail them for $700

Look, there is absolutely no avoiding the fact that we, individually and as a society, all function better when we look after one another. This is a mostly indisputable reality that we’d all do good to wise up to sooner or later.

Recommended Videos

In saying that, this attitude must be tempered with the fact that it’s still very important to make decisions for yourself and solve problems using the tools at your disposal, rather than deferring to those who will make decisions for you for the sake of convenience. This is, presumably, the line of thinking that TikTok‘s @graceyecarg operates on.

As outlined in the quick clip above, Gracey was recently rear-ended by another driver not too long ago, but chose not to involve the police in the matter as the driver had an expired license and no insurance, and instead texted the other driver asking them to Venmo her $700 to replace the bumper. In one bold move, Gracey exemplified her willingness to look out for her fellow human being whilst taking matters into her own hands rather than placing them into the hands of the police. The kicker? Her act of altruistic independence paid off, and the culprit actually did send her the $700 (never mind the fact that they didn’t have much in the way of bargaining power, so to speak).

Prior to the news that the rear-ender took Gracey up on her offer, the comments section wasted no time trying to convince her to have a police report prepared in the event that the money never came, and while Gracey’s hopeful approach to the whole ordeal was admirable, the risks of it go beyond the possibility that her actions would get taken advantage of. According to Kalka Law Group, any motor vehicle collision incident that takes place in Georgia (Gracey’s state of residence, per her bio) must be immediately reported to the police if, among other circumstances, the accident results in property damage upwards of $500.

But while Gracey may have asked for $700, she probably needn’t worry; the cost of bumper replacements have a stupendously wide range, and so she could reasonably eyeball the damage to her car as under $500 while asking for $700 just to make doubly sure that her car would get repaired and everyone could move on with their lives.

So, in a world of petty 911 calls and people who just absolutely loathe taking responsibility for their actions, be like Gracey, and be like the person who rear-ended her (preferably when you’re not behind the wheel, of course).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy