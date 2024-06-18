Screengrabs via TikTok
Category:
Social Media

‘She actually did Venmo me’: Woman gets rear-ended but doesn’t call the police on driver’s expired license so she can politely blackmail them for $700

Imagine the headaches that could be spared if these interactions were the norm.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 09:18 am

Look, there is absolutely no avoiding the fact that we, individually and as a society, all function better when we look after one another. This is a mostly indisputable reality that we’d all do good to wise up to sooner or later.

Recommended Videos

In saying that, this attitude must be tempered with the fact that it’s still very important to make decisions for yourself and solve problems using the tools at your disposal, rather than deferring to those who will make decisions for you for the sake of convenience. This is, presumably, the line of thinking that TikTok‘s @graceyecarg operates on.

@graceyecarg

jokes on you guys she actually did venmo me so

♬ I Luv Your Girl by The Dream – night core <3

As outlined in the quick clip above, Gracey was recently rear-ended by another driver not too long ago, but chose not to involve the police in the matter as the driver had an expired license and no insurance, and instead texted the other driver asking them to Venmo her $700 to replace the bumper. In one bold move, Gracey exemplified her willingness to look out for her fellow human being whilst taking matters into her own hands rather than placing them into the hands of the police. The kicker? Her act of altruistic independence paid off, and the culprit actually did send her the $700 (never mind the fact that they didn’t have much in the way of bargaining power, so to speak).

Prior to the news that the rear-ender took Gracey up on her offer, the comments section wasted no time trying to convince her to have a police report prepared in the event that the money never came, and while Gracey’s hopeful approach to the whole ordeal was admirable, the risks of it go beyond the possibility that her actions would get taken advantage of. According to Kalka Law Group, any motor vehicle collision incident that takes place in Georgia (Gracey’s state of residence, per her bio) must be immediately reported to the police if, among other circumstances, the accident results in property damage upwards of $500.

But while Gracey may have asked for $700, she probably needn’t worry; the cost of bumper replacements have a stupendously wide range, and so she could reasonably eyeball the damage to her car as under $500 while asking for $700 just to make doubly sure that her car would get repaired and everyone could move on with their lives.

So, in a world of petty 911 calls and people who just absolutely loathe taking responsibility for their actions, be like Gracey, and be like the person who rear-ended her (preferably when you’re not behind the wheel, of course).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘Sorry I was late, I was walking to the exit’: Woman lives in enormous abandoned hospital, and we somehow both do and do not envy her
TikTok hospital
TikTok hospital
TikTok hospital
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Sorry I was late, I was walking to the exit’: Woman lives in enormous abandoned hospital, and we somehow both do and do not envy her
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ImAllexx controversy explained
Popular YouTube ImAllexx poses with his hand behind his head while staring at the camera
Popular YouTube ImAllexx poses with his hand behind his head while staring at the camera
Popular YouTube ImAllexx poses with his hand behind his head while staring at the camera
Category: YouTube
YouTube
Social Media
Social Media
ImAllexx controversy explained
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘Poor woman was just doing a good thing’: Kindhearted woman saves stray dog but alleged owner initiates harassment campaign
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Poor woman was just doing a good thing’: Kindhearted woman saves stray dog but alleged owner initiates harassment campaign
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Adobe just hates having clients huh?’: Adobe rolls out new terms of use allowing it to steal your private files to train AI
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Adobe just hates having clients huh?’: Adobe rolls out new terms of use allowing it to steal your private files to train AI
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 17, 2024
Read Article ‘I hope you’re my pilot one day’: Student pilot’s terrifying emergency landing becomes a go-to lesson in how to save your own life
Student pilot Kaitlyn Young before and after her plane crashed near Plymouth, Connecticut.
Student pilot Kaitlyn Young before and after her plane crashed near Plymouth, Connecticut.
Student pilot Kaitlyn Young before and after her plane crashed near Plymouth, Connecticut.
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘I hope you’re my pilot one day’: Student pilot’s terrifying emergency landing becomes a go-to lesson in how to save your own life
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Sorry I was late, I was walking to the exit’: Woman lives in enormous abandoned hospital, and we somehow both do and do not envy her
TikTok hospital
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Sorry I was late, I was walking to the exit’: Woman lives in enormous abandoned hospital, and we somehow both do and do not envy her
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ImAllexx controversy explained
Popular YouTube ImAllexx poses with his hand behind his head while staring at the camera
Category: YouTube
YouTube
Social Media
Social Media
ImAllexx controversy explained
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘Poor woman was just doing a good thing’: Kindhearted woman saves stray dog but alleged owner initiates harassment campaign
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Poor woman was just doing a good thing’: Kindhearted woman saves stray dog but alleged owner initiates harassment campaign
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Adobe just hates having clients huh?’: Adobe rolls out new terms of use allowing it to steal your private files to train AI
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Adobe just hates having clients huh?’: Adobe rolls out new terms of use allowing it to steal your private files to train AI
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 17, 2024
Read Article ‘I hope you’re my pilot one day’: Student pilot’s terrifying emergency landing becomes a go-to lesson in how to save your own life
Student pilot Kaitlyn Young before and after her plane crashed near Plymouth, Connecticut.
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘I hope you’re my pilot one day’: Student pilot’s terrifying emergency landing becomes a go-to lesson in how to save your own life
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 17, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' She has written professionally since 2018, and will tackle an idiosyncratic TikTok story with just as much gumption as she does a film review.