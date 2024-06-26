‘She experienced a real-life Disney moment’: Group of doctors gather around scared young patient, before breaking into song

Nearly every little girl with access to a television and a DVD collection — do those still exist? — has wanted to be a Disney princess at some point in her life, and for one lucky girl, that dream was made a reality.

She wasn’t graced with any glass slippers or magical gowns, but a little patient-turned-princess did get a taste of the royal treatment while visiting a hospital. A video posted to TikTok shows as user @bolaabolaaa’s little girl sits, frightened, in a hospital bed, before a group of doctors sweep in to make her day.

Little Kinsley wasn’t feeling well, but her day was instantly brightened upon getting settled at the hospital when her doctors came in to greet her. The video shows as Kinsley, settled and masked in her bed, watches a group of older men in scrubs gather outside her door. A moment’s disorder follows, as the gents discuss their approach and ensure they’re all prepared to give the show of a lifetime, and then they burst into the best imitation of a barbershop quartet any hospital outside of Sacred Heart has ever seen.

Its not technically a quartet, given that at least six doctors are gathered, so perhaps a new name is in order. A Scrubbed Sextet? A Hospital Hootenanny? A Clinical Chorus? Whatever you call them, they’re incredibly talented, and their kind deed in brightening Kinsley’s day did not go unnoticed by the wave of charmed TikTok viewers the video earned.

Commenters were dazzled by not just the skill with which the physicians sounded off, but also by the care and compassion on full display in the brief video. Doctors are busy folks, and for so many to take time out of their busy days to brighten a little girl’s day is a tear-jerking reminder of the good humanity has to offer.

As a result, people are practically weeping over the video, and sharing heartfelt takeaways about the best healthcare on the market. “They don’t make doctors like this anymore,” one commenter complained, even as others stepped in to gush over how special it must feel to be serenaded while on bed rest.

Its a perfect encapsulation of the best of humanity, and Kinsley was certainly deserving of the attention. It seems she wasn’t in too bad of shape during her visit to the hospital, and thanks to her once-in-a-lifetime experience, I expect she won’t be forgetting the trip anytime soon.

