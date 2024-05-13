‘She fell in the hole she dug for you’: Woman reports innocent golfer to the police, and it backfires spectacularly

The universe works in mysterious ways; human beings do not. Indeed, our only real tasks are eating, breathing, defecating, and trying to get along with one another; everything else is entirely optional, so long as you’re prepared to heed the law of cause-and-effect.

It’s of utmost curiosity, then, that some of us choose the most granularly asinine things to get riled up about, and with respect to those aforementioned, mysterious machinations of the universe, sometimes karma just feels the need to make a point of not sleeping on the job. Such was the case for the woman who chose to harass TikTok‘s @starringcourtny over some foam golf balls, which apparently aren’t the incriminating bastion this lady thought them to be; certainly not to the degree that her free-roaming pup was.

In the video, Courtney relays her tale of the encounter with exactly the degree of mirth one should be allowed after such an interaction. After getting on Courtney’s back about hitting golf balls in a public park (the balls were, again, made of foam; Courtney isn’t so reckless to think that hitting regular golf balls in a public space is a good idea), the woman called the police on her. One chuckle-filled squeeze of the golf balls in question later, the policeman promptly walked over to the woman, informed her that her off-leash dog was in violation of a city ordinance, and bestowed a ticket upon her, after which I presume the policeman, the dog, and Courtney all high-fived each other before prancing off happily into the sunset.

In all seriousness, though, one has to wonder how the situation got to this point. Even if it wasn’t apparent from afar that the golf balls were made of foam, a closer, non-intrusive look at Courtney’s swing practice — which would have indeed revealed the foamness of the foam golf balls — could have quelled whatever sincere concerns this woman had. It’s entirely possible, then, that this woman’s concerns were not, in fact, sincere.

And these, dear readers, are the parameters in which karma likes to operate the most. Those who seek selfish solutions to a non-problem may in fact be the most intimate with actual problems; problems that exist both independently from and because of the insecurity that such a person walks through this world with. And as we’ve learned here today, sometimes that problem is a ticket for your dog; a ticket you never would have gotten had you not so recklessly assumed the worst of people.

