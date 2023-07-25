‘She said what she said’: Aubrey Plaza holds nothing back as she blasts the ‘broken system’ during SAG strike

The SAG-AFTRA strike has been a hot-button topic since the union went on strike on July 14. SAG has taken to TikTok to share videos of actors on the picket line explaining why they’re there and what exactly they are fighting for. White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza is the latest to share her opinions with SAG in a recent viral TikTok.

Plaza explained in a calm, cool, and collected term that she feels corporations are profiting from the work and creativity of actors while depriving them of fair wages. She shared that she thinks they are operating off of an old model and that they need a new system to ensure that actors are paid what they deserve.

The actress’s serious tone in the video is in stark contrast to the dry, ironic humor that fans are used to seeing in interviews. The change truly conveys how serious actors like Plaza are about getting what they think they deserve when it comes to compensation for their work.

The comment section is full of fans expressing their support and admiration for Aubrey for speaking out and supporting her fellow actors. The video earned 3 million views, but Plaza isn’t the only one who has gone viral for standing with the union.

Actors and actresses including Mandy Moore, Bob Odenkirk, and Bowen Yang have each taken the time to express their support on the SAG-AFTRA TikTok Page. Actors like Plaza are also posting their support across all of their social media and even refraining from promoting any of their current projects until SAG comes to an agreement.

To keep up to date with negations during the SAG-AFTRA strike and understand the guidelines of the strike, see here.