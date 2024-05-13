Screenshots via TiKTok user Cody Jacobs/Thomas Jefferson University
Screenshots via TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘She’s speaking Simlish’: College graduation ceremony reduced to chaos by announcer mispronouncing every single name

"Is Lea Michelle reading or something?"
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 13, 2024 10:00 am

College graduation; it’s one of the proudest times of your life. After years of hard work, you’ve finally completed your well-earned degree and now it’s time to get your deserved moment in the spotlight.

Recommended Videos

You’re wearing a hat with a tassel on it, just because you can, and robes that make you feel like you’re about to attend Charms class with Professor Flitwick. And, of course, the best part comes when your name is read aloud in front of a crowd full of your family, friends, and peers. To paraphrase Rebecca Black, this is your moment.

So imagine the crushing disappointment that must’ve been felt by the 2024 graduating class of Thomas Jefferson University when their big moment was ruined by an announcer managing to mangle every single one of their names.

This is one of those viral TikTok stories that really needs to be seen to be believed. In the marble-filled mouth of the woman on announcing duties at this year’s commencement ceremony, names such as “Maeve Elizabeth” and “Sarah Virginia Brennan” became “Mayveelee Zubeth” and “Sayer OhvoonJeen Breenarn.” Best of all, she inexplicably transforms the name “Thomas” into “Tahmoomay”… despite literally working for Thomas Jefferson University!

@colleenb415

Please tell me how one can be allowed to speak at college commencement and mess up that badly 🫠😬

♬ original sound – Col

After Colleen’s TikTok went viral, wracking up 1.4. million likes, another recording of the same ceremony offered some vital context for how on Earth this woman managed to mess up her one job so badly. Although, honestly, it doesn’t explain everything. After murdering countless names, the woman apologizes to the crowd for the “phonetic spellings,” so clearly she was reading from a list of names spelled phonetically — and it’s now abundantly clear to us all she has no idea how to read phonetic spellings.

@cartiluvr777

im crying bru 😭😭 #thomasjeffersonuniversity

♬ original sound – lila

As funny as the woman’s attempts to outdo John Travolta’s Adele Kazeem moment are, let’s not sleep on the hilarious reactions from the students. As our old friend Cody Jacob pointed out, Sarah Virginia Brennon deserves a comedy award for her “Umm excuse me?” reaction to her name’s iconic mispronunciation while Thomas Michael Canevari Jr. is now everyone’s hero for actually correcting Miss TJU on getting his name wrong. Brilliantly, the one and only Tahmoomay made an appearance in the comments of this video, declaring: “I’M THE THOMAS.”

@imcodyjacob

I had a professor in uni who thought my name was CJ because of my email 😭 #thomasjeffersonuniversity #tju #graduation #graduationday #classof2024 #pronounciations

♬ original sound – Cody Jacob

From what we can gather, this woman was removed from her role after 30 minutes (30 minutes!) as she was doing such an atrocious job, so hopefully the majority of the ceremony went more smoothly. Underneath the hilarity, though, it’s worth pointing out that, as this is the college graduation class of 2024, these students would’ve graduated high school in 2020, a year when commencement ceremonies like this were cancelled due to the pandemic. This means that this could’ve been their only time to experience a key life moment like this one, all ruined by Travolta’s long-lost sister.

On the other hand, those with rarer names, at least rarer in the U.S., are feeling pretty vindicated by this turn of events. “As a brown girl, this heals me,” one commenter wrote. “The amount of Jessica’s that have pronounced my name wrong.”

One upside? At least these students will never forget their graduation from Tahmoomay Jefferson University.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Has Fiona Harvey’s nephew just exposed her lies or is it just a hoax?
'Baby Reindeer' Fiona Harvey Piers Morgan interview
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
TV
TV
Has Fiona Harvey’s nephew just exposed her lies or is it just a hoax?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 13, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump adds a registered sex offender and a serial killer to growing list of ‘Why I shouldn’t be the U.S. President’
Donald Trump on Hannibal Lecter
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Donald Trump adds a registered sex offender and a serial killer to growing list of ‘Why I shouldn’t be the U.S. President’
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 12, 2024
Read Article King Charles’s double decision and attempt to alter the truth gives Prince Harry’s royal future its verdict
King Charles and Prince Harry
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
King Charles’s double decision and attempt to alter the truth gives Prince Harry’s royal future its verdict
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 12, 2024
Read Article ‘My life blood’: Hollywood tough guy Jack Nicholson exposed a never-seen vulnerability while remembering Roger Corman
Jack Nicholson and Roger Corman
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘My life blood’: Hollywood tough guy Jack Nicholson exposed a never-seen vulnerability while remembering Roger Corman
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 12, 2024
Read Article Marvel Studios legally loses its cool at top MCU leaker too busy spoiling ‘Fantastic Four’ to notice
Marvel Studios
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
Marvel Studios legally loses its cool at top MCU leaker too busy spoiling ‘Fantastic Four’ to notice
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Has Fiona Harvey’s nephew just exposed her lies or is it just a hoax?
'Baby Reindeer' Fiona Harvey Piers Morgan interview
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
TV
TV
Has Fiona Harvey’s nephew just exposed her lies or is it just a hoax?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 13, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump adds a registered sex offender and a serial killer to growing list of ‘Why I shouldn’t be the U.S. President’
Donald Trump on Hannibal Lecter
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Donald Trump adds a registered sex offender and a serial killer to growing list of ‘Why I shouldn’t be the U.S. President’
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 12, 2024
Read Article King Charles’s double decision and attempt to alter the truth gives Prince Harry’s royal future its verdict
King Charles and Prince Harry
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
King Charles’s double decision and attempt to alter the truth gives Prince Harry’s royal future its verdict
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 12, 2024
Read Article ‘My life blood’: Hollywood tough guy Jack Nicholson exposed a never-seen vulnerability while remembering Roger Corman
Jack Nicholson and Roger Corman
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘My life blood’: Hollywood tough guy Jack Nicholson exposed a never-seen vulnerability while remembering Roger Corman
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 12, 2024
Read Article Marvel Studios legally loses its cool at top MCU leaker too busy spoiling ‘Fantastic Four’ to notice
Marvel Studios
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
Marvel Studios legally loses its cool at top MCU leaker too busy spoiling ‘Fantastic Four’ to notice
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 12, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'