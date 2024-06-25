‘Sibling passive aggression at its best’: Little sister sweetly wakes up her sibling with news of a serious family accident

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of growing up with brothers or sisters, chances are you’re all too familiar with the subtle art of passive aggression. It’s the backhanded compliment disguised as a genuine piece of advice, the “accidental” invasion of personal space, or the conveniently timed “forgetfulness” that leaves you holding the bag — or, in some cases, the overflowing trash bag your sibling “forgot” to take out.

Sometimes, however, siblings take their passive-aggression game to a whole new level, and that’s exactly what happened in a viral TikTok video posted by @sabziminaian. In the 21-second clip, we see a little sister sweetly waking up her sibling with the casual announcement, “Mmhhm Good morning sunshine rainbow Honey Bun, Pookie Bear. Um, mom fell down the stairs, and the ambulance took her away.”

@sabziminaian had to wake up my sister to explain what happened while she was sleeping ♬ original sound – sabrina

That’s the moment when the older sister’s brain likely went into full-on “does not compute” mode. Half-awake, the older sister manages a confused “huh. Is she okay?” To which the little sister responds with an oh-so-nonchalant “We don’t know,” followed by the unmistakable sound of a sip and a satisfied “Ahh.”

As you can probably imagine, the internet had an absolute field day with this video. The comment section exploded with reactions ranging from amused admiration for the little sister’s unflappable demeanor to concerns about the mother’s well-being and even a few tongue-in-cheek accusations that the little sister might have had a hand in orchestrating the staircase incident.

But before the conspiracy theories could turn this into a true crime documentary, @sabziminaian clarified in a follow-up video that their mother was, in fact, okay (phew!). The situation wasn’t as serious as initially thought, and Mom was discharged from the hospital with a clean bill of health. The TikToker also assured viewers that the mysterious sip and gulp sound in the original post was simply part of her daily latte routine, not a sign of sociopathic indifference to her mother’s plight.

Although, let’s be real, if my sibling woke me up with news like that, I might need something a little stronger than coffee to get through the day. If I tried to pull off that kind of casual cool, I’d probably just end up spilling coffee all over myself and tripping over my own feet. All’s well that ends well, I suppose. Mom’s okay, the sisters have a new inside joke, and the internet has gotten its daily dose of drama.

