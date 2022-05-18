With a new season on the way, Simpsons fans are falling for this terrible ‘Rule 34’ joke

The Simpsons have been on air since 1989 with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie having become staples of television for over three decades, satirizing American values and culture and becoming iconic for doing so. The jaundiced family is now a part of the fabric of American iconography, serving as the longest-running television show of all time in the US.

With the show about to start its 34th season, one Twitter user, @OOCAdult (the name should have been a dead giveaway) took the opportunity to play an NSFW prank on fellow Twitter users, resulting in many falling prey to such a sordid jest. @OOCAdult laid their trap carefully, starting the tweet with, “The Simpsons is coming back for a 34th season this year but Fox has implemented a new rule for the show for its next season and onwards.” Here is the bait, the promise of new information pertaining to a show you love. Well, now you have to know! What is going to change? Then comes the trap as they continue, “Google “Simpsons Rule 34″ for more information.”

The Simpsons is coming back for a 34th season this year but Fox has implemented a new rule for the show for its next season and onwards.



Google “Simpsons Rule 34” for more information https://t.co/sNZ4gm9cQ2 — Out Of Context Adult Animation (@OOCAdult) May 16, 2022

For any of you that aren’t in the know, Rule 34 is an internet-created concept that if something exists in real life, or is made up, there will be a pornographic depiction of it. So if you Google “Simpsons Rule 34” – well you can guess where this is going. Enough people on the social media platform did just that, and found themselves horrified at the results of the search.

This user does not want or need this in their life.

And some users felt they had been just a little defiled.

Whilst others were happy to giggle at a little bit of smut.

A fair few were already wisened up to these antics, not today Satan!

Good thing this was explained to me a few days ago. Crisis averted pic.twitter.com/ubUIzZKOMV — Your friendly neighborhood hater (@drybread13) May 17, 2022

Forever grateful that I googled "Rule 34" a few months ago (because it kept popping up on Reddit and I didn't know what it meant). I *only* read the Wikipedia page, lolbvs. — Denarii Grace 💖💜💙♿❤🖤💚 (@writersdelite) May 17, 2022

This sweet sweet innocent person must be protected at all costs.

I googled it but all I could find was porn? Does anyone have info on the actual rule??? — God Emperor Hotshot | Baradinius (@EmperorHotshot) May 17, 2022

Remember, the internet can often be a dark and crazy place, so be careful what you click on and Google in the future – and maybe clear your browser history if you do fall into traps like these again.

Season 34 of The Simpsons will start in Fall, 2022.