Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
TikTok police officer festive intruder
Image via ..lilbit/TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘So stinkin cute!’: Charming police officer shows up to little girl’s home to ask for help in identifying a holiday-specific home intruder

The little festive creatures DO have a reputation for mischief.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Dec 6, 2024 05:03 am

As we enter the festive period, millions of adults worldwide will do everything possible to make Christmastime magical for their children. From taking them to visit Santa Claus and purchasing advent calendars to elaborately decorating their houses and baking Christmas cookies, there are no limits to the extent parents will go to attempting to give their little ones the best time. That’s undoubtedly evident in a TikTok that’s gone viral on the popular video-sharing platform.

Recommended Videos

In the 157-second video, uploaded by Lil Bit (username @..lilbit), a hilariously festive scenario unfolds after a young girl’s family arranges for a police officer to knock on their door. When the charming law enforcer arrives, and the family opens the door, he asks if he can speak to Shealynn (the young girl). When the child comes to talk to him, he explains he’s detained a suspect who was found attempting to crawl through a nearby window and named Shealynn as someone she knows.

Shealynn then follows the officer outside to his patrol vehicle, where he opens one of the doors to reveal Cupcake, Shealynn’s elf (on a shelf!), as the suspect in question. Shealynn formally identifies the lifeless Cupcake (elves only come to life at certain times, remember) and is allowed to take her inside, where she’s placed inside an unlocked mailbox for safekeeping (and so she can escape to cause more mischief when she comes to life again).

It’s a lovely, heartwarming video that will have added some feal yuletide magic to Shealynn’s festive period, and praise has to go to her family, and especially to the police officer, for taking the time to arrange the wholesome scenario. Of course, the TikTok community had much to say about it.

How did TikTok react?

@..lilbit

Shealynn was so scared Cupcake wouldn’t know where we lived since we moved 😅 🖤💙

♬ 3-minute trio jazz + 2 solo inst(998616) – Acore sounds

The top comment came from Hewey, the police officer in the video. He wrote, “It was an honor being able to reunite Cupcake with her family.” Lil Bit responded to him, writing, “Thank you so much!!!! She’s going to remember this day forever lol.”

There was a lot of praise for the police officer, and rightly so. Complimentary comments included, “This was so cute. So was the cop,” “That cop was so sweet,” ” love that the police officer played along! That was the greatest thing. Definitely a small town thing,” and “officer Hewitt is so nice for doing this :)”

Several people commented that they weren’t expecting the “suspect” in the video to be an elf, writing things like, “Why was I expecting a dog,” “Tell me why I thought it was gonna be a dog or a cat,” “I’m over here thinking it was her like cat or something,” and “I thought he found your pet lol. This was great! Merry Christmas!”

However, most people just wanted to express how much they enjoyed the video, with comments like, “Oh that’s beautiful,” “this is the coolest thing ever,” “This is adorable! It’s so nice to see how the magic of elf on the shelf is kept. Hopefully, Cupcake doesn’t cause anymore mischief,” “That literally made me smile,” and “This is so stinkin cute!”

According to a YouGov poll, 36% of parents with children aged ten or younger in the United States have an Elf on the Shelf in their home. We doubt, however, that many of them have set up scenarios as creative as Lil Bit did for Shealynn!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).