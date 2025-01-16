‘So what did we learn today?’: Gym bro faces swift comeuppance after attempting to dole out unwanted advice

Every gym girly out there has dealt with more than a couple moments that make the idea of joining an all-women’s gym much more appealing. Constantly dealing with comments from guys at the gym about everything from their bodies to their form can be very frustrating! Where’s Joey Swoll when you need him?

But boy oh boy, in the following TikTok video, a man had his butt handed to him (literally), when he decided it was a good time to critique a lady’s form. Nothing like a good ole gym fail to brighten your mood.

An extremely satisfying gym-teraction!

One woman’s gym video went viral last month when she caught a hilarious moment where she showed up a guy who tried to give her some (unneeded) advice. A glance through Samantha Dederichs’ TikTok will show anyone that she’s quite the athlete. She posts videos of herself skating, hiking, pole dancing, and, recently, going to the gym. It was during one of these gym videos that she caught this fateful interaction on camera.

In the video, accurately captioned, “the audacity,” she was doing a very impressive handstand on some parallette bars, and captioned that part of the video, “me minding her own business.” That was when a guy who was just passing by stopped to watch her and decided to comment. Instead of complimenting the obvious core strength it took to perform the handstand, he simply said “Bad form.” Samantha immediately issued him a challenge, “You do it,” and the results were not disappointing.

He proceeded to hilariously fumble the position and was barely able to lift himself up on the bars, let alone hold a handstand. Samantha burst into a full-on cackle at his failure, bringing some much needed joy to gym girlies everywhere. The video ended with Samantha simply commenting, “Bad form,” and, if that isn’t karma, what is?

The majority of the comments were happy to celebrate how Samantha took the man down a peg. Many people were particularly happy about how loud her laughing at him was, with someone writing, “That laugh was straight from the soul.” Many women in the comments also related to Samantha, and shared their own stories of men trying to flirt with them at the gym by mansplaining workout forms and similar things. Comments like, “That was SO satisfying,” and, “YOU HANDLED THIS PERFECTLY,” showed just how much appreciated the video was.

However, a small portion of commenters attempted to defend the stranger. One person said, “Everyone mad at him in the comments but I’m sure he was joking. He was smiling when he said it and laughed at himself when he failed. This looked like a playful moment between these two.”

A few other commenters echoed the sentiment, but the overall consensus was that we’ve seen way too many men try to correct women in the gym in condescending ways. If you want to talk to a woman in the gym, why not try a different, nicer approach? In another video a few days later, Samantha showed off just how skilled she is in another gym video, executing a stellar calisthenics-inspired lift. “How’s my form?,” she cheekily asked, as the video was captioned, “Gym bros shaking rn.” Sounds about right!

