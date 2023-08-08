‘So when’s the wedding?’: Firefighter carrying paralyzed woman up 13 floors is a romance novel waiting to happen

It’s certainly hard to disagree with the simple notion that firefighters are the backbone of our nation. Day in and day out, devoted firefighters rush into burning buildings and risk their lives constantly to ensure that others are safe. It’s completely selfless and admirable, and as it turns out, it also apparently seems to be a way that two people can fall in love with each other. So, if you are struggling with coming up with ideas for your next romance novel, then you’d better pay attention to this one.

In no major surprise, this aforementioned romance was initially introduced over on TikTok, where a wholesome interaction in Florida occurred. Amidst either a building evacuation or lockdown, several firefighters helped a paralyzed woman up to the 31st floor due to the elevators being inaccessible. The video showcases the woman being carried by one particular firefighter up all the floors while another firefighter by the name of Johnny followed behind and carried her wheelchair.

And with everything unnerving in the world, it certainly felt like a breath of fresh air to experience such a touching moment on TikTok. In fact, it didn’t even take long before commenters were asking when the wedding is between the woman and the firefighter carrying her as other commenters insisted on “BookTok” writing a romance novel about the entire situation.

But when you take a step back and realize that the average firefighter only makes $61,652 a year in Florida despite working around the clock most days, it’s clear that firefighters hold a special amount of love and devotion for others in their hearts. So, when you put it that way, it’s time we stop denying that firefighters are undoubtedly romantics at heart.