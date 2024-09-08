‘Some people are just cruel’: MAGA monster repeatedly vandalizes family’s memorial tree 

The MAGA maniac brain rot is eating away at American lives like a zombie virus. And what are we doing about it? Not nearly enough. This growing poison is festering in broad daylight, and we have a recent case that proves just how far it has spread.

Mallory Moss tragically died in a car accident in Columbus, Ohio in May 2022. Her grieving parents, Polly and Dan Moss, decided to honor her memory by dedicating a tree and park bench at Quail Hollow Park in Stark County. It was a beautiful tribute – a tree of life adorned with painted rocks bearing positive messages at its base. But apparently, even this simple, heartfelt memorial was too triggering for some MAGA-poisoned troglodyte.

On August 11, some “patriot” got their star-spangled panties in a twist over a single stone, placed by a visitor, that dared to say “BLM.” And how did they express their disapproval of this message of basic human equality? By desecrating Mallory’s memorial tree with their own asinine political word vomit, of course! They scrawled “MAGA” and “Jesus is Lord” on chunky rocks and scattered them around the tree. As if vandalizing a memorial wasn’t classy enough, they also deposited a stinking pile of dog excrement, topped with a note reading: “Dear Liberal, This is not a cemetery. It’s not our fault that Mallory is dead. The devil comes as an angle of light. You can hope all you want its too late for her…..leave us alone”.

Imagine being so explosively triggered by three letters on a rock that you decide to befoul a memorial and gleefully mock a family’s soul-crushing grief. The sheer depravity and pettiness are gobsmacking. The Moss family scraped away the hateful filth, but the vandal was just getting warmed up. They returned again and again, like a persistent skin rash, undoing the family’s efforts to restore the tribute. Finally, in a feat of cartoonish supervillainy, cut the memorial tree leaving only its stump.

Alyssa Stout, Mallory’s former college roommate, was understandably enraged by this nauseating act of savagery. She posted videos about the repeated vandalism on TikTok, which quickly went viral. In her videos, she speaks passionately about how the memorial tree brought solace and hope to Mallory’s family and friends, and how Mallory’s radiant light refuses to be dimmed by the cruelty of this “evil motherf***er”.

Alyssa also shares a heartrending text from Mallory’s mother, who expresses tearful gratitude for the tsunami of support and defiantly vows to keep placing painted rocks at the memorial site. People are understandably demanding justice, with one commenter imploring Alyssa to “Post it!” if the cameras caught the perpetrator. But it’s not just all doom and gloom in the comments. Some folks are looking for the silver lining. Like this one person suggesting to “LEAVE THE STUMP IT CAN REGROW!!!!” Others want to turn all this anger and sadness into something good. “I dont know where this is,” one of them says, “but at this point it needs to be more trees.”

In the end, it begs the searing question – when did “owning the libs” become a higher priority than fundamental human compassion? Is this what Making America Great Again looks like? Tormenting a grieving mother? Obliterating memorials? Spitting on the dead? If so, count me out. I prefer a country where we don’t let political extremism transform us into drooling, knuckle-dragging barbarians.

