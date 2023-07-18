‘Some were a little off’: What AI considers an ‘average house’ in each U.S. state

AI has taken over the internet — TikTok included — and the newest AI-generated trend is currently going viral. TikTok creator @Zillowtastrophes has been asking AI to generate what houses look like in different states across the United States.

The results — which range from scary accurate to absolutely off the wall — have people begging for more.

People are loving seeing their states represented in AI form and definitely aren’t shy about expressing whether or not the representation is accurate. Zillowtastrophes even categorizes the AI creations into whether they’re spot-on or miss the mark.

Some favorites in the comments include Utah, Indiana, and Oregon. Although people felt that states like Washington, Georgia, and Wisconsin could use a little work. One commenter even said, “Washington looks like it watched Twilight too many times.”

Some of the houses required a little more fine-tuning. Kansas and Louisiana seemed to turn out like dystopian versions of the states. Kansas leaned a little too Oz and Louisiana a little too Mardi Gras.

People are enjoying the series so much that Zillowtastrophes even started including some Canadian territories in the lineup.

However, in part four there was a shocking lack of Arkansas that did not go unnoticed. one viewer commented, “Over here like, ‘Arkansas is a real place, right? Am I in some alternative universe?'”

Zillowtastrophes has shared some other AI creations as well, including Disney princess castles. The states series is by far the most popular, earning over 2 million views across the series.

The account also shares Zillow fails, housing trends, and hidden gems that they find online. They have amassed over 700 thousand TikTok followers and 24 million likes on their page.

