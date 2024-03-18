‘Something is living under my garden patio’: Vicious mystery animal makes itself at home in someone’s yard, and it’s hungry

You know what they say; location, location, location. Unfortunately, for this particular homeowner, their location seemed to come with an unwanted friend.

Underrated Simpsons on TikTok posted a video of a man approaching the cracks in his garden patio with a fish. The patio appears to be over some sort of body of water because the man goes up to the water-filled crack and sticks the fish down in the crevice.

Whatever beast that lived underneath took the bait, pulling on the fish until it got the perfect bite.

@underratedsimpsons Something is living under my garden patio 😳 #garden #gardening ♬ Sea Bear – Underrated Simpsons Moments Commenters on this video were very quick to diagnose this man, telling him that he probably has a Sea Bear infestation. Sea Bears are attracted by bad clarinet playing, and stomping. hoop skirts, cubed cheese, flashing lights, and a myriad of other things. The only way to ward one off is by drawing a perfect preventative circle. Not an oval. That’ will attract them as well. ‘s a sure-fire way to get eaten by a Sea Bear.

Oh, yeah, and sea bears come from the fictional world of Sponge Bob Squarepants. So probably not something you need to worry about for your own over-water patio.

Other, possibly more realistic, possibilities that commenters brought up include a snapping turtle or an alligator. Then again, some people are just concerned that his patio is underwater.

Depending on the location of this man and his patio, a snapping turtle could be a real possibility. According to Britannica, snapping turtles live in freshwater in regions of North America including Eastern Canada, New England, the Rocky Mountains, and part of Mexico and Central America. It’s usually found either in mud or shallow water and usually only snaps on land, not as much when it is underwater. However, they consume both plants and animals and tend to prefer animal prey, much like the fish the videographer offered the murky water under their patio.

Then again, if there was any cubed cheese eating or loud clarinet was playing then look no further than the infamous Sea Bear. It started as a myth in Sponge-Bob too.

Regardless of whether you have a snapping turtle, alligator, Sea Bear, or Loch Ness Monster infestation, it may be best not to feed the beast living under your porch. That could lead to a much bigger issue. And if you’re in the market for a new place to live and the house of your dreams has a partially submerged patio, just make sure no one in your household is taking up the clarinet anytime soon.