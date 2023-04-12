‘Spider-Man’ fan art fires up Peter Parker ‘Nerd or chad’ debate once more
Marvel fans are divided once again, as they’re unable to determine if Peter Parker is a jock or a nerd. There have been many depictions of Spider-Man‘s everyday life throughout the hero’s history and it is still undecided if the guy is a “cool jock” or the “everyday nerd” we saw in the MCU.
The discord sparked once more thanks to fan art of the friendly-neighborhood superhero. The drawing depicted Peter as a bullied teenager who likes to play video games and you know, is somewhat relatable to the everyday comic-book/pop culture fan. Something like Peter that we saw Tom Holland perform in the MCU.
Unfortunately, not everyone liked that depiction of Spider-Man, believing that he’s more of a jock or a “stronger” type of person compared to a “weak nerd.” In the films, he may be seen as someone weak and relatable. But according to some comic book fans, Peter should be seen as a jock. In response, fans are bringing up old comic stills to prove that Spider-Man was always a nerd.
However, there will be those on the other side of the fence who always believed that Peter Parker was always this jock-like person. After all, his later appearances made him more adult and mature-looking. And let’s not forget the Andrew Garfield portrayal of the character where he was seen to be good at sports thanks to his newfound Spider powers.
At the end of the day, there are no winners in this debate. And thanks to Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, we now know that there are different versions of Peter Parker. One may be nerdy and relatable and another could be this buff dude that you shouldn’t mess with. There’s enough Peter Parkers for everyone!