‘Spider-Man’ fan art fires up Peter Parker ‘Nerd or chad’ debate once more

Marvel fans are divided once again, as they’re unable to determine if Peter Parker is a jock or a nerd. There have been many depictions of Spider-Man‘s everyday life throughout the hero’s history and it is still undecided if the guy is a “cool jock” or the “everyday nerd” we saw in the MCU.

The discord sparked once more thanks to fan art of the friendly-neighborhood superhero. The drawing depicted Peter as a bullied teenager who likes to play video games and you know, is somewhat relatable to the everyday comic-book/pop culture fan. Something like Peter that we saw Tom Holland perform in the MCU.

Unfortunately, not everyone liked that depiction of Spider-Man, believing that he’s more of a jock or a “stronger” type of person compared to a “weak nerd.” In the films, he may be seen as someone weak and relatable. But according to some comic book fans, Peter should be seen as a jock. In response, fans are bringing up old comic stills to prove that Spider-Man was always a nerd.

I feel bad for the artist, they just wanted to draw a Peter Parker in their own way



This was meant to be all in good fun, and people got fucking pissed over it, whining how it isn't who Peter is when that was literally the point



Bottom line, y'all need to let this shit go https://t.co/ltloMaIhaD — Spider Kaiju (@Spiders_Might) April 11, 2023

comic fans are so sensitive literally nothing is wrong with this https://t.co/IyCQx3L00O — stoink TOH SPOILERS (@mocndu) April 11, 2023

Literally the original premise of the character was "nerd who has to endure bullying in his daily life but tries to rise above it"



People who think otherwise are full of it https://t.co/kr2cYDi17g pic.twitter.com/mHk5aL31uD — PK Gaming (@Shock_and_Roll) April 11, 2023

However, there will be those on the other side of the fence who always believed that Peter Parker was always this jock-like person. After all, his later appearances made him more adult and mature-looking. And let’s not forget the Andrew Garfield portrayal of the character where he was seen to be good at sports thanks to his newfound Spider powers.

Comic Twitter Peter Parker vs. Comic Book Peter Parker pic.twitter.com/RTpchx0OFX — Clark (@VegetaIV) April 11, 2023

It’s why I’ll keep saying it over again, Andrew Garfield is by far the best live action version of Peter Parker. He was smart, caring but still a sassy dickhead who had way more personality than being a cliche nerd. Like, this right here is Peter Parker:pic.twitter.com/cCyiGCmPaN https://t.co/z59d3sflth — Barney! (@fuckusernamejor) April 11, 2023

At the end of the day, there are no winners in this debate. And thanks to Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, we now know that there are different versions of Peter Parker. One may be nerdy and relatable and another could be this buff dude that you shouldn’t mess with. There’s enough Peter Parkers for everyone!