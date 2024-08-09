Image Credit: Disney
Images via TikTok / @fishin4clout
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Stay away from the music teacher’: Teacher AirPlays phone to the board and accidentally reveals to whole class that he’s cheating on his wife

Airplay? More like airhead.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|

Published: Aug 9, 2024 09:11 am

Hannah Montana memorably taught us that everybody makes mistakes. But accidentally letting an entire classroom full of students learn that you’re cheating on your wife? Well, that might just be the biggest mistake of them all.

Of course, this jaw-dropping situation was explored over on TikTok, where @fishin4clout read a classroom horror story that was sent in from a 7th grade student. As the story goes, the student’s music teacher had Airplayed his phone to the classroom projector board to help the students learn the performance they would be performing for an upcoming Christmas musical. After sharing a recording of material for the performance, the teacher closed his messages and revealed a spicy text from a woman who had a different name than his wife.

@fishin4clout

Replying to @x.maz3_s1st3rs.x HAHAH NOPE I’M GOOD #teacher @rania la luna

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – dg cria

Yep, that’s right — instead of his wife Danielle sending him a message with a kiss emoji, 35 students in the classroom watched as a woman named Tara insisted that she couldn’t wait to see the teacher again. Busted is a complete understatement, as this has to be one of the biggest fumbles in the history of teaching.

As we all know, cheating is never okay, but it’s unfortunately all-too-common, with the University of Utah conducting a survey which showed that between 20 and 25 percent of married men cheat on their wives. And, apparently, this not-so-tech-savvy music teacher is in that percentile as we speak.

If you’re out there, then we’re all sorry you’ve had to learn about it this way, Danielle — but Mr. Airplay definitely has some explaining to do.

Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.