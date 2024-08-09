‘Stay away from the music teacher’: Teacher AirPlays phone to the board and accidentally reveals to whole class that he’s cheating on his wife

Hannah Montana memorably taught us that everybody makes mistakes. But accidentally letting an entire classroom full of students learn that you’re cheating on your wife? Well, that might just be the biggest mistake of them all.

Recommended Videos

Of course, this jaw-dropping situation was explored over on TikTok, where @fishin4clout read a classroom horror story that was sent in from a 7th grade student. As the story goes, the student’s music teacher had Airplayed his phone to the classroom projector board to help the students learn the performance they would be performing for an upcoming Christmas musical. After sharing a recording of material for the performance, the teacher closed his messages and revealed a spicy text from a woman who had a different name than his wife.

Yep, that’s right — instead of his wife Danielle sending him a message with a kiss emoji, 35 students in the classroom watched as a woman named Tara insisted that she couldn’t wait to see the teacher again. Busted is a complete understatement, as this has to be one of the biggest fumbles in the history of teaching.

As we all know, cheating is never okay, but it’s unfortunately all-too-common, with the University of Utah conducting a survey which showed that between 20 and 25 percent of married men cheat on their wives. And, apparently, this not-so-tech-savvy music teacher is in that percentile as we speak.

If you’re out there, then we’re all sorry you’ve had to learn about it this way, Danielle — but Mr. Airplay definitely has some explaining to do.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy