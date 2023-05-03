For those whose brains have not been turned to pudding by cable news, author Stephen King is someone still worth paying attention to. His books and movies still capture hearts and minds and — in what seems to be the new trend — his latest topical tweet is attracting a lot of attention online.

Tucker Carlson: “This isn’t how white men fight.”

Despicable. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 3, 2023

The author behind Cujo posted the above earlier today in response to new revelations about just what exactly got former Fox News host Tucker Carlson fired from his gig at the network. For those unaware, The New York Times reported it was a message he sent to someone while watching footage of fighting during the Jan. 6, 2021 incident and in it he touched on how at one point he felt the desire to kill the “Antifa kid” being ganged up on by three supporters of the one-time game show host named Donald J. Trump. This alarmed executives ahead of the trial they ultimately settled with Dominion Voting Systems and it with other issues axed him.

In King’s replies, some say “this is how white men fight,” others are engaging in conspiracy thinking, while, for another, it is important to post the full message. For them and others, it shows Carlson at least had some semblance of mature thinking.

Famous author can't read more than six words. https://t.co/fPRXOpx7ii pic.twitter.com/fzNTKTUn03 — Sour Patch Lyds 💐 (@sourpatchlyds) May 3, 2023

King has not responded to any of those who lurk below his posts and as of this story’s filing, Carlson has not said much about his dismissal apart from a brief video posted to his Twitter near the end of last month where he expressed disdain for much of the punditry he has done throughout his career. Gabriel Sherman reports in Vanity Fair he was blindsided by the decision and for now it remains unclear where the also-ran at CNN and MSNBC veteran will go. There is speculation about rival conservative networks, while — for one Twitter user near King — they feel like Carlson has a strong enough brand he could be completely successful solo.

At this time it remains unclear as to what Carlson’s plans may be.