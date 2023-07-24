Swifties detect an Eras documentary in our future

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has taken the internet by storm all summer long. Swifties can’t get enough of the videos, photos, and trends that are all over social media. The American leg of the tour ends in August, but some fans are speculating that this won’t be the last they see of Swift’s three-hour-long concert performance.

Swiftie speculators have taken special notice of the concert footage being posted on Taylor Swift and Taylor Nation’s TikTok accounts. Many fans think the footage is way too good to just be used on social media.

As with everything Taylor posts, fans are dissecting the above video in the comments questioning what it means and whether the high-quality footage and concert montage mean that there will be an Ears Tour concert movie.

“These shots are giving documentary,” one commenter pointed out. Others said that cameras were filming the crowd during their concert for what they hope is a tour movie, which wouldn’t be a first.

Swift released a film of her last tour on Netflix in 2018. The Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour film allows fans to relive the concert song for song, something that fans in the comments are definitely rooting to see for this tour too.

Taylor Swift and her team have neither confirmed nor denied movie rumors, but she has been known to drop things without warning in the past. Swift has two additional films on streamings services including MIss Americana which was released in 2020 on Netflix and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions from 2020 on Disney Plus.

Hopeful fans can keep an eye out for potential concert documentaries on Taylor Swift’s social media accounts and on Taylor Nation. In the meantime, continue to speculate wildly on SwiftTok and live vicariously through concert recaps and videos.