‘Task failed successfully’: Olympic gymnast of a Great Dane has a unique way of responding when he’s commanded to ‘sit’

Animals allow no end of entertainment on the internet. Just when you think you’re getting way too deep into your doom scroll of TikTok conspiracy theories and influencer drama, the TikTok algorithm will grace you with a video of someone’s beloved pet, or an adorable raccoon in the wild, or even some deer leaping through a freshly mowed lawn. After all, wasn’t the internet originally intended for cat videos anyway?

The saints that post pictures of their animals are really just taking us back to our roots. This particular saint has a Great Dane with a very niche skill. We all try to train our dogs to sit and stay and maybe even shake their paw. And this dog definitely knows his stuff. But he’s also figured out a gymnastic workaround to being told to “sit.”

While looking out the window, his owner told him to sit, and rather than placing his bum on the floor, he lifted it up into a nearby chair, keeping his front two paws firmly placed on the ground.

https://www.tiktok.com/@safecrackincam/video/7405709009367403818?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

This particular Great Dane isn’t the only one with such flexibility. Other Great Dane owners chimed in in the comments that their own dogs have the same flexibilities that allow them to fold half of their bodies onto chairs, couches, and stools. One person even said that their dog uses it as a workaround to sitting on the couch when they know they’re not supposed to.

One person pointed out that when you’re that big, it’s much easier to sit up than it is to sit down. Others are calling the dog a very poised and distinguished gentleman. The person who made the video said that his dog does this every day and every time he gets a kick out of it, no matter how many times the dog does it.

Commenters are right about the Great Dane being such a distinguished gentleman. According to Hills Pet, Great Danes really are gentle giants. They are generally thought of as powerful and elegant dogs, hence the elegant manner in which this particular Great Dane lifted himself up onto the chair. They weigh between 100 and 120 pounds. They don’t usually bark much, and with their long legs, they have gymnastic-level flexibility.

With all of the people in the comment section chiming in about their own dog’s capabilities, it’s about time we get together for a Great Dane Olympics. Or at least getting more Great Dane videos on our collective For You Pages.

