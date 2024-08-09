‘Teach me how to do this’: Woman notices man taking videos of her at the beach, but she won’t leave without calling him out

The unfortunate reality of being a woman in public is that men will not only stare at you, but often whistle, yell, take photos, and follow you down the street.

It’s wildly unsettling and many women carry pepper spray or keychain alarms or any other sort of deterrent that may keep a creeper from taking things a step too far.

The normal instinct when this is happening is to get out of the situation as fast as possible. Whether that means hopping on a phone call or ducking into the nearest store, many victims of the creepy men that plague the world choose flight over fight. But, Chandra on TikTok has a more aggressive approach and it has the internet singing her praises.

She was relaxing on the beach when she noticed a man taking videos of her. Like many of us would, she got up to leave but he kept photographing her and even her car. So instead of driving away, she got out to confront him about it.

He asked him what exactly he intended to do with the videos of her and the man acted oblivious and called her crazy. He then started walking toward her and she told him not to come near her as she got in her car to drive away.

In her caption, she noted that she is always ready to clap bag at men harassing her because they always think she won’t. But, she does keep her bag strapped with backup just in case.

Viewers were so impressed with Chandra’s fearlessness and confidence and many asked her to teach them how to do the same thing for themselves. Several girls shared their own stories of creepy men harassing them, one even saying that she loves to get dressed up but she gets so sad that she can’t because people like this ruin it.

Of course, some commenters were echoing the attitude of the man harassing Chandra. Many were quick to slut shame her or say this is what happens when you dress a certain way or have an OnlyFans account. A few even said that filming public is totally legal and that she has nothing to be upset about.

But for the most part, women praised her confidence, wished her well, and told her, and anyone willing to confront their harassers, to stay safe and exercise as much precaution as possible.

