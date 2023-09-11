‘Tell me if I’m in grave danger’: Woman pleads for guidance after mystery man changes her lock, incites fears for safety

You can never be too careful when it comes to safety and security while living alone. Being suspicious of everything and everyone can be the key to keeping yourself and your belongings safe. Whether it be people entering uninvited or unwarranted lock changes, this viral TikTok proves that you’re better safe than sorry.

She posted a video sharing that while she was home alone, a man claiming he was a locksmith came and drilled a hole in her door, supposedly to replace the lock. He said that he got a call about a broken lock on a side door and apparently decided to get to work without checking with anyone. He did kindly offer to give her a replacement lock for the one he had just destroyed unprompted. Naturally, she was incredibly suspicious and decided to call the number he provided her for his company. The number didn’t even answer, nor did it have a voicemail set up. She decided to call the number on his T-shirt, which was for a different locksmith company that he doesn’t even work at.

One commenter was happy to assure her that, as a former apartment maintenance worker and locksmith, she was probably not in danger. Several people encouraged her to call her landlord immediately and a couple even recommended that she call the police. Most people were pretty nervous on her behalf and said that she could consider adding extra surveillance and asking her landlord to have the locks changed again. “Girl, oh my god, please sleep with like a dresser or something against the door until you have a new lock. That’s so scary,” someone added.

According to Rentals.com, in this person’s case changing her locks without her landlord’s knowledge, or vice versa, can be a slippery slope. It’s important that, at the very least, she notifies the landlord of lock changes, though some landlords may not allow tenants to change their locks at all and any damages could be subtracted from the security deposit. However, in most cases, the landlord is responsible for changing the locks and paying for it.

Hopefully, at least in this girl’s case, the landlord is on her side and at the very least is able to help her feel safe in her apartment. But, if the landlord changed the locks without her knowing or she continues to feel unsafe it may just be best to file a report and move.