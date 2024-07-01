‘Tell them to hurry up’: Girl’s trip to the drug store takes surprising turn when she wanders onto the set of ‘Stranger Things’

When you’re out and about, several obstacles could certainly be in your way — traffic, construction, a car accident, or any number of things. But facing a super-sized obstacle like the actual filming for Stranger Things? Now, that one takes the cake.

The entire scenario might sound far-fetched and hard to believe, but @maddelinecarson over on TikTok faced this exact situation head-on when she stumbled onto the set of the hit Netflix series while attempting to pick up her prescription from a local drug store in Georgia — which just so happens to be where Stranger Things is filming its fifth and final season.

The video is unfortunately only 10 seconds long, although it does provide a cheeky sneak peek at what’s possibly to come in the upcoming season. In the video, a trio is seen riding their bikes, much like the OG kids’ group of Mike, Lucas, Will, and Dustin typically do during scenes together. Several commenters pointed out that one of the people on the bikes bears a striking resemblance to Mike’s younger sister, Holly. Others insisted the trio was simply crew members utilizing the bikes to help block off the street for filming.

Regardless of what is being shown in the video, there’s absolutely no denying that folks are eagerly speculating and anticipating the upcoming final season. That being said, die-hards are simultaneously growing tired of waiting, seeing as we haven’t seen a single Stranger Things scene since July 2022.

And considering one comment involved asking the crew to “hurry up” and deliver season 5, and an array of predictions are already laid out on the table, it’s definitely clear that the entire world is ready for filming to wrap and for our favorite Hawkins heroes to return once again.

