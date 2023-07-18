‘That laugh ⏤ the best medicine ever’: Cackling child narrowly escapes tickle attack from Golden Retriever puppies

If you’re looking to add a little laughter to your day, this is the perfect TikTok video for you. @Tsaverich.Golden shared a video of a little boy being attacked by dozens of golden retriever kisses and falling onto the floor in giggles.

The little boy’s glee was a viral sensation, earning the video over 5 million likes, proving that sometimes laughter and puppies are all it takes to lift people’s spirits. Viewers weren’t shy to take to the comments section to let the creator know how much the child’s laughter had brightened their day.

One commenter asked, “Is this what heaven looks like?” and another added “This is how I want to go out. Hyperventilating from laughing so hard because of a Golden Retriever puppy stampede.” Over eight thousand other commenters were quick to share how much the child’s laughter boosted their serotonin.

The Golden Retriever stampede didn’t seem to bother the kid at all, and he only giggled harder when it tackled him to the ground. In fact, Tsarevich Golden even shared a video of the boy as a baby echoing the same exact giggle at the feeling of puppy kisses.

@tsarevich.golden Replying to @noelleskii hes always had this laugh ESPECIALLY towards dogs ♬ original sound – Kristine koroleva

The page gained more than 16 thousand followers from their puppy videos alone along with nearly 2 million likes. The relatively new account actually belongs to a Golden Retriever and Cavelier King Charles Spaniel breeding company, which is most definitely getting amazing exposure with its adorable puppy videos and an abundance of heartwarming giggles.

So if you’re looking to get lost in a puppy stampede of your own, something that everyone needs more of, it may be time to reach out to a dog-owning friend, neighbor, or stranger or maybe adopt a golden of your own.