‘That was dangerous’: Guy proves the ‘man vs. bear’ debate once and for all by creeping up on woman when she’s alone in the woods

What’s even more terrifying than staring down a 600-pound killing machine with claws the size of steak knives? Being a woman who dares to seek a moment of solitude in nature.

Women venturing alone into nature—or any space, really—often prepare for all sorts of encounters. Yet, no amount of bear spray can ward off the unsettling experience of being approached by a man who feels entitled to attention and assistance. Just ask TikTok user @hillside_sagas, who recently had the misfortune of encountering one of these specimens while trying to enjoy a peaceful moment in nature.

This brave woman was minding her own business when some guy on a bicycle rolls up like he’s the main character in his own twisted rom-com.

The man proceeded to ask for directions in the most convoluted manner possible. When the woman, who was understandably not in the mood to play tour guide, didn’t provide the answers he sought, he accused her of “yapping” and not being clear. Not content with being a garden-variety douchebag, this guy decided to crank the creep factor up to eleven by circling her on his bike like a deranged vulture and refusing to take no for an answer. As the situation escalated, the woman stood her ground, asserting that she’ wa’s not obligated to help him. But our intrepid hero was still not deterred!

Users on TikTok were quick to call out the man’s behavior, with one astute observer noting, “He’s so mad that you know about the paths and he made a mistake – it’s like he’s gaslighting himself to fight his insecurities.” Another user hit the nail on the head, stating, “Guys, it was never about instructions. He just wanted to make a move on her.” One user shared their foolproof tactic for dealing with such situations: “I start signing like I’m deaf and they go away. Don’t even know sign language but it works.”

This incident is just one example of the countless micro-aggressions and acts of entitlement that women face daily. It’s no wonder that so many women feel unsafe and on edge when they’re alone in public spaces. Some users even went as far as suggesting that this incident was enough to swear off men entirely. I can understand the sentiment. But you know what gives me hope? The fact that women like @hillside_sagas are refusing to stay silent about these experiences.

