‘That’s how Vecna lost his nose’: Halloween prank takes an unexpected explosive turn when wife hides in bathroom to scare husband

She was silent. He was deadly.

Now that October is upon us, it’s official spooky season, which means it’s time for all your favorite Halloween traditions. Horror movie marathons, eating way too much chocolate, and, of course, attempting to terrify your loved ones with the aid of a creepy mask. Yes, that classic prank never dies, but unfortunately one failed jump-scare resulted in it smelling like something had died instead.

TikToker @maverickmother had a perfect prank all planned when she hid in her shower dressed in a monstrous mask — that the Stranger Things producers might want to inquire about, as it sure looks like a Vecna knock-off — and waited for her husband to get home from work. Unfortunately for her she hadn’t reckoned with her other half desperately needing some alone time in the bathroom, meaning the prank quickly went out the window as she ended up being trapped in the room with his explosive expulsions.

That backfired 🤣🤣 #scare #prank #scareprank #Maverickmother #husbandwife #husbandandwife #halloween #vecna tb to last years – scaring Hubby when he got home from work 🤣🤣

Sadly, we’ll never know if maverickmother ever deployed her prank or not, as what happened next has yet to be shared online. Maybe that’s because, once she finally did leap out from behind the shower curtain, probably gasping for air while her husband flailed with fright on the can, things got even messier and unfit for public consumption. All we know is that the unseen tuchus trumpeteer is becoming an unexpected hero for his surprise talents. “Why did the beginning sound like Eye of The Tiger?” asked an impressed commenter.

Going by this video, though, it looks like the only foul thing in this relationship is the guy’s gas as there’s genuine evidence to indicate that couples who laugh together, stay together. A 30-year research project from The University of Kansas, which studied the relationships of more than 15,000 people, determined that a shared sense of humor being partners was “a crucial factor” in the longevity of their partnership.

So this may have all started out with a trick, and it didn’t exactly end with a treat, but there’s nonetheless an important lesson we can take away from this experience. As one commenter aptly put it, “The real monster was inside of him all along. How inspirational.”

Christian Bone

