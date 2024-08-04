‘That’s some soulmate energy’: Woman stumbles across her doppelgänger in a random store, and now they’re legally required to be besties

A video has gone viral on TikTok after a woman stumbled across her doppelgänger in a random store. In the 82-second clip, which opens with the caption “I found a dupe of me” on screen, the woman, whose username on the video hosting platform is @kezsexton, was perusing the thrift outlet when she spotted a guy with the same hair, same walk, and even the same face as her.

After overcoming the shock of seeing someone who looked just like her and then showing him on camera, she plucked up the courage to approach him — and the resulting interaction was incredibly wholesome. Kez started the conversation by saying, “Excuse me, hi. I just want to say I love your hair — oh my god!” The doppelgänger responded gratefully and returned the compliment. At that point, the realization that they might actually be twins set in.

The doppelgänger said, “I’m gagging” three times before commenting, “You’re like the lesbian version of me,” prompting Kez to respond, “You’re like the twink version of me,” which was followed by raucous laughter from the two lookalikes who quickly accounted they were now “best friends.” Kez then found herself waiting for him to try on some clothes so that she could provide him with some opinions.

TikTok, of course, had a lot to say about the lovely interaction.

How did TikTok react?

Fellow TikTokers loved everything about this video. Some of the comments saying as much included, “I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS. when you two folded at the same time HAHAHAH I AM DED,” “You guys are besties now I love this so muchhhhh,” “You’re so brave for saying something I LOVE this!!!” and “I love this for yall!!!”

Many people pointed out how the situation was meant to be and that the lookalike duo should now become best friends given how they were exuding “soulmate energy.” Others on the platform watching these two total strangers wouldn’t rest until the duo became “real besties.”

Other wholesome comments acknowledged how amid the chaotic happenings that have become the norm, “these are lowkey the kind of interactions that make life worth living.” One honestly revealed that at first glance, Kez’s male version looked “so mean,” but “coming up to him he was immediately the best person ever.”

In 2015, Teghan Lucas of the University of Adelaide conducted a study to identify how likely any given person is to have a doppelgänger somewhere in the world. The BBC broke the results down into the simplest terms, stating that the chances of sharing a mere eight dimensions with someone else are less than one in a trillion. That means even with 7.4 billion people on Earth, there’s only a one in 135 chance that there’s a single pair of doppelgängers on the entire planet. These not-so-encouraging numbers make this encounter of Kez and her lookalike crossing paths in what was (presumably) a local thrift store even more mindblowing.

