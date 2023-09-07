The 20 best rizz pickup lines on TikTok

People showing off their “rizz” on TikTok has continued to blow up for the past several months, with viewers desperate to praise or critique anyone and everyone’s method of getting a date. If you’re not chronically online like the rest of us and you have no idea what that means, fear not, because it is pretty simple.

Rizz refers to someone’s ability to successfully get someone that they are trying to hit on. If someone has “W rizz” then they are amazing at getting dates, and if they have no rizz, then maybe they should work on their flirting skills. If the latter is you, then you’re in luck, because people aren’t shy to post their methods all over the internet. Even luckier, we’ve rounded up the 20 best rizz pickup lines to help you score your next date.

1. Are you Elsa? Because I can’t let you go.

This one is clever, but it may work best when used for Disney fans specifically.

2. Are you a vape? Because I’ll never use you.

This one is good, because it shows your crush that you care about your health and will be around for longer because you have a healthy respiratory tract.

3. Math is boring because it’s always talking about x and y and never u and i.

If your crush enjoys wordplay and hates math, this one is perfect. If they’re a mathematician, steer clear.

4. My crush is ugly without the “gly.”

This is a good one, but you have to make sure you deliver it correctly otherwise they may think you’re calling them ugly, and that is negative rizz.

5. Are you Fortnight? Because I’d never play you.

This works on multiple levels. Not only are you proving that you’re a loyal suitor, but you’re also casually mentioning that you don’t waste your time on video games, so have more to spend with them.

6. Are you my father? Because I’ve been missing you.

You have to be careful here not to subtly convey that you have daddy issues. But, if your crush has the right sense of humor, they’re gonna love it.

7. I want you to look at the first three words.

If you’re going to use this, it’s probably best over text. That way, they can fully understand it before getting confused and just walking away.

8. No pen, no paper but you are still drawing my attention.

Again with the word play, honestly the best way to ask someone out. especially if they like art and/ or the 1997 film Titanic (I can’t draw you like a French girl, but you certainly draw my attention?). There are a lot of ways you can go with this, so get creative.

9. Are you a Disney ride? Because I’ll wait for you forever.

Honestly, it may be best to tell them this in line for a ride just to pass the time.

10. Are you jasmine, but without the “jas”?

A line like this opener is really best written down, but can be very clever — especially if their name is Jasmine.

11. My mom said sharing is caring, but you’re all mine.

This not only shows that you’re a rebel, but it’s also incredibly smooth. But be careful that you don’t convey too much disrespect for your mother. Some people don’t like that.

12. Tie your shoelaces, I don’t want anyone else falling for you.

You should probably only say this when their shoes are actually untied, or at the very least, they have shoes with laces on. Otherwise, it’s just confusing.

13. No more pick-up lines, but you can pick me up at nine.

This is basically modern-day poetry, and if you can Dr. Seuss someone into going on a date with you, then you’re set for life.

14. Are you the Eiffel Tower? Because Eiffel for you.

Bonus points if you whip this one out in Paris. Or say the pickup line in French.

15. Can I get your jersey? Because I want your name and number.

You have to make sure they actually play a sport that involves jerseys, but if this works, you not only get to wear their jersey, but you may also have their number.

16. Are you anxiety? Because you make my heart race.

Lots of people can relate to feeling anxious, so honestly this works on all fronts, especially if you can transition from an anxiety attack to a pickup line. Ultimate rizz.

17. Can I borrow a kiss? I promise to give it back.

This particular line may be best used after warming up with a couple of other ones. But if it works, you’re golden.

18. Are you a light switch? Because you turn me on.

This one is just a classic, and if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. It is especially clever if you or your potential suitor is an electrician.

19. Do you have a fever? Because you’re hot.

Another variation on the “you’re hot” line. Try not to scare them into thinking they actually have a fever. You want to woo them, not spook them.

20. Do you have an eraser? Because I can’t erase you from my mind.

Hopefully, they do not have an eraser, because if they do, it could really backfire. If not, they’ll hopefully be flattered and inspired to purchase school supplies.

Notably, the days of cheesy pickup lines seem to have returned, so why not hop on the trend? Obviously, this is just a starting point, feel free to get creative and make each and every line your own. and if you’re really feeling crazy, make some up yourself.

To be clear, none of these have been scientifically tested, and there is no guarantee that they will work. But they’re definitely a step in the right rizz direction. Now that your first lesson is rizz is complete, you are ready to play the field and find out which very cheesy but very smooth pickup line works for you.