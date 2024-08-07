‘The best flexing I’ve ever seen’: Olympians have made their way to TikTok, and we mere mortals cannot compete

It’s no bold statement to say that nobody likes those who are prone to boasting, but what people particularly have a problem with is those who blow hot air despite their balloon never leaving the ground.

The Olympians, of course, are no such people. These folks have consistently gone above and beyond for years on end to get where they are now, so if they decide to indulge in a cheeky boast here or there, you’d best believe we’re going to take it in a humorous spirit.

Jessica Fox is one such Olympian, and she’s taken to TikTok to satisfy her IOC-mandated boast quota in a most charming manner. Having just woken up and combating a case of puffy eyes, Jessica indulges in the most extra GRYM session yet, using one of the two gold medals she nabbed at the 2024 Paris Olympics to de-puff her left eye. Moments later, her second gold medal enters the fray, dedicating itself to de-puffing her other eye. Jessica, of course, can only hold a straight face for so long before mirthfully giggling at her own joke (or perhaps she’s still elated by her achievement; she’s valid either way).

A quick glance at Jessica’s profile on the official 2024 Paris Olympics homepage offers a small snapshot of her Olympic journey. She represents Australia (though she was born in France), and competes in the slalom canoe events, in which athletes must navigate canoes and kayaks through several courses marked by downstream and upstream gates on intense river rapids. The two gold medals in the video above came courtesy of Fox’s first-place finishes in the women’s kayak single and the women’s canoe single events. She also competed in the women’s kayak cross event, in which four kayaks navigate the courses at the same time; she did not qualify for the final, but her sister Noemie took home the gold in that event.

Previously, Jessica struck gold for canoe singles and a bronze for kayak singles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, another bronze for kayak singles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and a silver for kayak singles at the 2012 London Olympics. And those are just her Olympic medals; across her career, Jessica has nabbed 46 medals in total, 30 of which are golds. In other words, she can indulge in the world’s cockiest eye de-puff all she wants.

