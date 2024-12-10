‘The comedic timing is insane’: Woman inadvertently creates the next viral audio with shocked reaction to police response time

More often than not, driving is pretty mundane. It’s actually ideal when your commute to work or school is uneventful. Preferable even. Nobody wants to be backed up in miles of traffic or stopped mid-drive because of a wreck or another driver who just doesn’t seem to understand the rules of the road.

But when those incidents do happen, the best-case scenario is to be an onlooker and nothing more. Sometimes (if you’re not in too much of a rush and no one has been injured) other people’s roadside debacles can even be entertaining. At their very best, they can make for a fabulous viral TikTok, that is, if you have the forethought to record them.

Jase recorded such a debacle when she was trying to mind her own business while driving down the road. She took a clip of a white car attempting to cut into a lane, effectively cutting off a black SUV and the city bus behind it. In the background of the video, you can hear her commenting that the bus couldn’t even move, even saying that someone should call the police.

Just moments later, the black SUV revealed itself as the police by flipping on its flashing blue and red lights. Her timing was impeccable. So impeccable that it earned her over 50 million views.

Commenters are astounded at her comedic timing, and boy, do they have jokes about the police car’s timely reveal. One person noted that this video was the fastest they’d ever seen the police arrive anywhere. Another pointed out that the police officer probably could’ve immediately turned the lights on when the car cut them off but decided to wait, probably for drama’s sake. Others were living for the reveal, wondering if they could somehow hear Jase’s spot-on narration.

A few people even sympathized with the driver of the white car, who 100% had a mini heart attack when they realized the situation that they had gotten themselves into. Put in the same situation, commenters agreed they would’ve had a little freak out of their own, maybe even flooring it backward in an attempt to get themselves out of there completely.

The bulk of the comments are mostly about the potential Jase’s narration has to be TikTok’s next viral sound.

If you’re worried about finding yourself in the same sort of pickle as the white car in this video, fear not. Life Hacker has some tips on how to spot an unmarked police vehicle before cutting it off on the roadway. Unmarked police vehicles may have municipal or exempt tags, but if they don’t they could instead be missing registration stickers. The most popular unmarked police vehicles are Chevrolet Tahoe PPVs, Dodge Charger Pursuits, Dodge Durango Pursuits, Ford F-150s, and Ford Police Interceptor Utilities. You may also see vehicles driving around with police equipment like tinted windows, push bumpers, or lights on the grill or side mirrors.

It’s pretty difficult to spot on in advance, so it’s probably just best to follow the rules of the road.

Otherwise, you may end up the subject of a viral TikTok, and the unfortunate recipient of a very expensive ticket.

