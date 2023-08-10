The force is strong with this one: ‘Star Wars’ fan spices up their coffee with an iconic ‘Revenge of the Sith’ moment

The age of technology is upon us, and as much as we are putting that technology to good or morally questionable use, there are also some very fun ways to use it as well. This Star Wars fan has taken full advantage of his workplace’s rather fancy new coffee machine, and the result is out of this world (yes you can roll your eyes at that pun).

Coffee is one of the most popular drinks in the world, particularly the Western world where many of us require its life-giving energy to even be able to function. Over the years the art of coffee making has improved significantly, with some coffee concepts verging on the absurd, but as well as an improvement in taste, we have also improved how visually appealing our favourite drink can be.

Long gone are the days of simply creating a heart or a leaf using latte foam art, now we want 3D cats made out of our latte foam, popularised in Japan (of course Japan wants cute coffee). One coffee lover, or movie lover, or both, in this case, has taken it a step further and created a coffee with an iconic movie image printed on top. Yes, this person printed a scene from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith onto the top of their foamy beverage.

These new coffee machines cannot only make you a lovely cappuccino or latte, but also photo print an image on top. This new form of coffee art comes about from combining the technology for 3D printing with inkjet printing technology with the ink being created from a coffee extract.

These printers are also available to buy for your own home, so if your office is your personal study, living room, kitchen, or in some cases your comfy bed, you can always treat yourself to a fantastical coffee. All that’s left to decide then is what art you want to be sipping on in the morning to get the juices flowing.