‘The logic is impeccable’: Starbucks customer has flawless reason for stealing someone else’s coffee

It doesn't get more logical than this.

As one of the leading fast food chains in the nation, regular coffee drinkers and Starbucks lovers (hey, T-Swift) visit their nearest establishment daily to consume one of the company’s larger-than-life drinks. For most of us, the process involves heading to the nearest Starbucks location and ordering in-person, while others prefer to purchase their drinks ahead of time for a to-go order and head to the location once the order is ready. That being said, one wide-eyed customer has apparently been under the impression that Starbucks gives away free samples in their locations.

This situation was hilariously shared over on TikTok, where a man had picked up his passenger’s coffee while grabbing one of his own from the counter where he believed “free samples” were placed. His passenger quickly realized that she hadn’t ordered him a drink, which simply raised eyebrows and invited questions as to how exactly he received a drink without ordering or paying for one.

From this man’s logic, he assumed Starbucks put random names on random drinks and placed them on the counter in the store as “free samples” which customers could walk in and enjoy. When the man noticed an untouched Pink Drink with the name “Justin” written on the side, he immediately assumed that the drink was for him. In fact, a few fellow TikTokers even understood and supported the logic, insisting the logic is “impeccable” and that the OP “has a good point.”

When you step back and actually crunch the statistics, it hardly comes as a surprise that coffee lovers would want to enjoy a Pink Drink for free — and many certainly wouldn’t pass it up seeing as Study Finds confirmed the Pink Drink is in the Top 5 of the most popular drinks at Starbucks. After all, who can deny that fantastic blend of strawberries and coconut milk?

