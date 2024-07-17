Image Credit: Disney
TikTok maths teacher equation
Image via @secrettttt.153/TikTok
‘The ONLY time math has ever made me smile’: Math class sets up a wholesome surprise for their teacher, and it equals ‘aww’

The way the teacher's face lights up is so wholesome.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Published: Jul 17, 2024 09:19 am

A video uploaded by user secrettttt.153 has gone viral on TikTok for all the right reasons.

In the 15-second clip, a mathematics teacher is seen attempting to solve an equation on a whiteboard — 9x – 7we73 (3x – 7u) — which was posed to him by his class. The answer to the equation is “we <3 u” (which is meant to be interpreted as “we love you”). Once the teacher succeeds in solving the problem and comprehends the cute message, he turns to face his students with a massive smile lighting up his face. The video is suitably captioned with the words: “stop, the way his face lit up.”

It’s one of the most wholesome videos you’ll see on social media this week (heck, maybe even this year), and TikTok users responded to it in their droves.

How did TikTok react to the wholesome video?

@secrettttt.153

stop the way his face lit up

♬ original sound – Raihann

Reactions were mostly from people tagging their friends suggesting they try it with their teacher and those whose hearts were warmed by the video’s lovely nature, with fred writing, “The ONLY time maths has ever made me smile.”

Paige x wrote “that’s acc adorable,” and eden said, “aww that’s so cute.” Similar replies came from KoKo.puffz who commented, “When he realized what it said 😭😭” and rosie ! who remarked, “that’s actually so sweet and his smile at the end❤️😭”

Other users who found the video adorable included Alejandro, who said, “Bro smiled… it made me smile 😊 👍🏼,” mandapanda, who commented, “ya know math teachers never get the credit they deserve this probably will be a core memory,” and the aptly named Peace, Love and Positivity, who wrote, “This is such a sweet thing to do for your teacher. I can tell that has made his day. 😊❤️”

Khloe Palmer’s insightful thoughts saw her comment, “LOL THAT STANDS FOR WE LOVE YOU TEACHER.” Well done, Khloe, you are correct.

Another user, sophiagalinato, humorously contributed to the conversation by saying, “My class did this and she got it wrong.” Meanwhile, Ben Cross had a legitimate question: “why’s he in a hi-vis?”

According to a journal by Dr. Sunghwan Hwang of Seoul National University of Education, the turnover rate of mathematics teachers due to high stress levels and low job satisfaction is estimated to be 15% every year in the United States of America. We’re sure more moments like the one in the above video would help bring that number down. Students, take note!

