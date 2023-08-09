‘The panic I would experience in this moment’: Women have shockingly chill reaction to being stranded in the middle of a lake on floaties

The danger is real, but so is the chill.

Some things in life are terrifying for some and a walk in the park for others. Think about heights. They make me want to change religions, but some people are so cool with it, they work on antennas or jump out of planes. We’re seeing something similar in a viral TikTok video about being stranded in the water.

In a video captioned “currently still floating,” TikTok user madiibainess shared a clip of two women in a very comfortable-looking floaty in a pretty uncomfortable predicament. They didn’t seem to mind much at all.

“Hello!” one woman says cheerfully, despite the dire circumstances. It’s clear they know they’re in trouble, too.

“You know we’re fully set up, we’ve got our drinks, we’ve got snacks. Like, we’re fully set.”

Then she looks around and starts laughing. “We’re moving a little fast. Do we have a paddle, Sam?” she asks. “No. No we don’t.”

Then it ends. Did they die? Did they live? How did they get back? We don’t know! The account posted a follow-up, but it was just more of them having the time of their lives.

The comments section is pretty live. It’s a mix between people freaking out and others who just want the really cool floaty. “I NEED THIS FLOATIE,” is the common refrain.

“Legend has it they’re still floating,” someone else said.

Here’s a helpful message: “Done this so many times, ok so first you both get out, hold onto the floaty and start swimming the closest direction.” That’s actually a really good idea, and it’s probably how they got out of the mess. Did we just solve the case?

Well, considering this would be a tragic news story had they not indeed figured out a way to get back to shore, I think it’s safe to say they’re okay.

Stay safe out there, folks!