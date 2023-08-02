‘The plane is his audience’: Little boy proud of his new backpack brightens up bored passengers’ days

There is nothing quite like the sheer joy and positivity of a kid with a really cool dino backpack.

When it comes to airplanes, most passengers are less than inclined to see children climb aboard. Sky travel is stressful without the added potential complications of noisy, restless, or angry children, and the collective tightening of sphincters that passengers experience when any kid under the age of five walks through the cabin doors cannot be understated. But sometimes, kids really are little miracles, and this little gentleman on TikTok is the type to encourage weary travelers to take their headphones out, rather than jam them further in.

Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight were blessed with the wholesome encounter we never knew we needed when a little passenger, bursting with love for his new backpack, insisted on showing everyone. And we mean everyone, the little boy waits for those sitting aisle-side to acknowledge his very cool dinosaur backpack before deigning to take a step forward. And surprisingly, everyone passes the vibe check.

Commenters were quick to latch onto how cute the little boy’s display was, but more still couldn’t get over how sweet the people he interacted with were. It’s easy to assume that strangers on a plane would want nothing to do with a kid just out of his toddler years, but there is actual excitement on the first man’s face, and just before the clip ends the next passenger is ready to give out his compliments.

It’s hard not to share in the little guy’s joy. To be honest, we’re pretty sure he wouldn’t keep walking if passengers hadn’t taken the time to experience that sweet Dino-covered backpack. After the video blew up, the little fella’s parents showed what he was working with before, and it really was one heck of an upgrade.

The little sir has an absolutely adorable history of toting around treasured objects, so we know this dino backpack has a long future with its new, very proud owner.