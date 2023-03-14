The power of LEGO is on full display in this stunning ‘The Mandalorian’ animation

A Mandalorian fan has spent an entire year creating a “LEGO Mandalorian” animation and the fruit of their creation has received praise on social media. And what’s interesting about this animated short is that nothing in the video featured actual LEGO figures/bricks.

Reddit user u/AdrianTheGamePro shared a video on r/StarWars, which is a fan-made Mandalorian story using LEGO bricks. The patrons of this Tatooine bar not only featured some Star Wars figurines but also figures from generic space mini-figs and other alien-like figures to help fill the space.

The plot of the animation is similar to the first scene from season one, where The Mandalorian enters a bar and confronts the wanted person. But this confrontation leads to a bar fight featuring guns and the darksaber. According to OP, this animated short took one year to make and the results are pretty good.

According to OP, none of the assets seen on screen are actual min-figs and this entire project was made using the 3D software, Blender. OP has also shared some information that viewers might have missed during their initial viewing. During the scene where Mando uses the darksaber, it may seem like he’s able to wield the Mandalore weapon. But OP revealed that it’s still heavy and that LEGO Din Djarin managed to scrape the ground during the fight.

Fans were impressed with how the short turned out, with some hoping that OP would find a place in the film industry. One even compared it to The LEGO Movie, stating that this is how a “LEGO Star Wars” film would look if it were to be produced. In the end, this animation short managed to reach a standard that was seen in the LEGO films, at least according to fans.

While LEGO never made a feature-length Star Wars film, it did produce a few short films that were shared online. In 2005, LEGO released Lego Star Wars: Revenge of the Brick on Cartoon Network, which was a spoof of Star Wars: Episode 3 — Revenge of the Sith. There was also a LEGO Star Wars web series that was released on YouTube back in 2012. The series featured 34 episodes featuring a variety of Star Wars characters.

Hopefully, both Disney and LEGO are made aware of OP’s talents and consider them to join in their next LEGO Star Wars project. Because if this was a byproduct of a 1-year project made by one person, imagine what could be achieved with a full team.