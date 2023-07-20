‘The purse one is fire’: Friend group inadvertently creates new trend with vacation phone case exchange

This friend group displayed a hilarious tradition to kick off their vacation in a recent TikTok. Zectionz posted a video of a Secret Santa-style phone case exchange where each person surprised someone else in the friend group with a bizarre phone case of their choice.

Options ranged from a water bottle-shaped case that read “Boy Tears,” to a hot pink purse case, to a case that had both the giver and the recipient’s faces on it.

The pre-vacation gift swap earned Zectionz 47 million views, 7 million likes, and over 16 thousand comments of viewers dying to do a phone case swap on their next vacation.

A large portion of commenters were obsessed with the hot pink purse phone case and were begging for a link so they could buy it for themselves. In fact, lots of people wanted to know where most of the cases were from, with the exception of a creepy baby phone case, and the one with people’s faces on them. Zectionz linked the cases in the comments and let his viewers know that most of them are available on Amazon.

Many commenters were tagging their own friend group telling them the phone case swap was an absolute must for their next trip.

Zectionz even posted a follow-up video asking everyone to rate the phone cases they received at the beginning of the trip.

For the most part, the group was satisfied with their case selection. The infamous hot pink purse, of course, received a 10/10.

If you’re looking for a way to spice up your next friend group vacation, or just want an excuse to buy the hot pink purse case, following Zectionz footsteps is definitely the way to go.