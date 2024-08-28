‘The real-life Mitch and Cam’: Dads prep to celebrate their daughter’s wedding with sass turned up to a 10

If you’re insecure about your appearance in any way, trying on wedding dresses can turn into a nightmare, and we’re frankly unsure whether these brutally honest TikTok dads, who give off massive Mitch and Cam from Modern Family vibes, are helping the situation.

Jeremy Baer and Darcy Michael are comedians and actors based in Canada who are proud dads to their daughter Grace and their golden retriever Yuma according to their website and their 3.8 million followers-boasting TikTok account. Grace, who is an accomplished marine biologist and conservationist, is walking down the aisle soon and the content creators decided to capture the dress-hunting period with a hilarious video that reminded nearly everyone watching of the iconic sitcom couple.

As Darcy wipes his tears away with a paper tissue he tells Jeremy, “I’m not crying because I’m sad she’s getting married, I’m crying because that last dress was f—–g hideous.” “This is straight Mitch and Cam I love it,” one person commented, drawing an immediate response of “very not straight” from the two men, of course. “I feel like Mitch and Cam would say that about Lily from Modern Family,” another agreed. If the ABC show ever returns (and we hope it does), we need a Lily wedding storyline just so her dads can recreate this (with proper credit to Darcy and Jer, who should honestly just be invited to join the writers’ room).

@thedarcymichael You never have to wonder what Darcy is thinking because he’ll tell you. ♬ original sound – Darcy & Jer

On one hand, you wouldn’t want someone telling you you look fine in everything you try on, because then why bring them along at all? We would rather have a dad who tells it to us straight when a dress is a particularly bad choice. Even if it might stress us out, at least you know they will never ever let you look bad on your big day.

It’s clear these dads, who have been together for over two decades, adore their daughter. Grace has asked Darcy to officiate the wedding but he has no qualms about his conditions: if he’s expected to keep his tear ducts dry and his words cohevise, he’s going to have to be high.

“I love that she asked me, but the idea that I would have to stand up there and watch you walk our girl down the aisle in a wedding dress towards me and I’m gonna be a blubbering mess,” he said between mock sobs, eventually concluding, “It’s gonna be a macrodose day, for sure.”

Meanwhile, he expects Jeremy to be standing to his right, fully sober and full-on weeping, and not because it’s a special momentous day, but because of the hole it dug in his wallet. According to Stocktrades.ca, the average cost of a wedding in Canada ranges between $23,000 and $30,000, so we’re hoping Darcy and Jer’s comedy act is creating some serious buzz because Grace deserves an all-out party.

@thedarcymichael Replying to @Kandace Hunt Edgar that sweater really makes his macro wedding plans believable. ♬ original sound – Darcy & Jer

As for those hoping to catch more of Grace in the couple’s profile now that their dress-shopping video earned an incredible 15 million views, you might have to manage those expectations. Darcy and Jeremy previously explained that, although their oldest daughter was featured in a few videos in the past (their youngest, Yuma, is a recurring star), they’ve chosen to protect her privacy ever since their account began to blow up. We definitely hope they’ll still show us glimpses of the ceremony, though, even if we might never get to see the stunning dress they tough-loved Grace into buying.

